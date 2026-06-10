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Week 8: Sonora High School, Ayden Riley, Sophomore

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By Sabrina Biehl
Week 8: Sonora High School, Ayden Riley, Sophomore

Week 8: Sonora High School, Ayden Riley, Sophomore

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Ayden Brazeal gives his all in every sport he participates in and carries that same dedication into the classroom. Brazeal consistently works hard to maintain his academics, showing responsibility and a strong commitment to doing his best. He arrives early to practice, puts in full effort, and demonstrates respectful behavior both on and off the field.

Brazeal is a great example to his teammates and peers through his positive attitude, work ethic, and sportsmanship.

Nominated by his mother Amanda Brazeal, she states, “We are incredibly proud of the young man he is becoming and all that he continues to accomplish.”

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