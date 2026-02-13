Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,095,908 56,498 $143.30 2 Lady Gaga $6,470,088 34,090 $189.79 3 Paul McCartney $4,384,523 14,107 $310.79 4 Zac Brown Band $3,205,213 16,166 $198.26 5 Sabrina Carpenter $1,777,055 13,172 $134.91 6 Hans Zimmer Live $1,770,252 12,585 $140.66 7 Rüfüs Du Sol $1,278,971 14,660 $87.24 8 Jonas Brothers $1,260,471 11,827 $106.57 9 André Rieu $1,198,625 9,885 $121.25 10 Matt Rife $1,093,690 14,071 $77.72 11 Nate Bargatze $1,077,518 14,152 $76.14 12 Apache 207 $1,066,177 13,674 $77.97 13 Sabaton $943,878 10,700 $88.21 14 Dani Martín $863,438 15,634 $55.23 15 Marracash $777,619 9,442 $82.35 16 Kontra K $738,854 9,764 $75.67 17 Brandon Lake $696,417 11,130 $62.57 18 Beéle $640,682 11,602 $55.22 19 Christian Nodal $614,992 6,257 $98.28 20 Giorgia $589,777 7,429 $79.38

