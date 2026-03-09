Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 15-21 includes Queen Latifah and Matthew Broderick

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 15-21:

March 15: Actor Judd Hirsch is 91. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 88. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 85. Guitarist Howard Scott (War) is 80. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 79. Actor Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 73. Actor Craig Wasson (“Body Double”) is 72. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 71. Actor Joaquim de Almeida (film’s “Clear and Present Danger,” TV’s “24”) is 69. Actor Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 69. Model Fabio is 65. Singer Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) is 64. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 63. Singer Rockwell is 62. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 60. Actor Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 59. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 58. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 54. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 52. Actor Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 51. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 51. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 49. Rapper Young Buck is 45. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 44. Actor Kellan Lutz (“The Legend of Hercules,” “Twilight” films) is 41. Actor Caitlin Wachs (“Profiler”) is 37.

March 16: Actor Erik Estrada is 77. Actor Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) is 77. Singer Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel is 75. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize, Earls of Leicester) is 72. Guitarist Nancy Wilson of Heart is 72. Actor Clifton Powell (“Ray,” ″Norbit”) is 70. Rapper Flavor Flav of Public Enemy is 67. Actor Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”) is 63. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 62. Singer Tracy Bonham is 59. Actor Lauren Graham (“Parenthood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 59. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 57. Alan Tudyk (“Suburgatory”) is 55. Actor Tim Kang (“The Mentalist”) is 53. Singer Blu Cantrell is 50. Actor Brooke Burns (“Baywatch”) is 48. Actor Kimrie Lewis (“Single Parents,” ″Scandal”) is 44. Actor Brett Davern (“Awkward”) is 43. Actor Alexandra Daddario (“True Detective”) is 40. Singer Jhene Aiko is 38. Bassist Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH is 35.

March 17: Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 82. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 80. Actor Patrick Duffy is 77. Actor Kurt Russell is 75. Country singer Susie Allanson is 74. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 72. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 71. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 71. Actor Gary Sinise is 71. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 68. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 66. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 66. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 65. Actor Rob Lowe is 62. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 59. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 58. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 57. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 54. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 53. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 53. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 53. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” ″Freddy Got Fingered”) is 52. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 51. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 51. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 51. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 50. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 49. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 48. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 45. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”) is 39. Singer Hozier is 36. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 34. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 34. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 21.

March 18: Composer John Kander (“Chicago”) is 99. Actor Brad Dourif (“Deadwood,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 76. Jazz guitarist Bill Frisell is 75. Actor Geoffrey Owens (“The Cosby Show”) is 65. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith (“Cobra Kai,” “The Karate Kid Part 3”) is 64. TV personality Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”) is 64. Singer-actor Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 63. Keyboardist Scott Saunders of Sons of the Desert is 62. Actor David Cubitt (“Medium”) is 61. Guitarist Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is 60. Actor Michael Bergin (“Baywatch”) is 57. Rapper-actor Queen Latifah is 56. Comedian Dane Cook (“Employee of the Month”) is 54. Singer Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town is 52. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein of Evan and Jaron are 52. Actor Sutton Foster (“Younger,” “Bunheads”) is 51. Singer Adam Levine of Maroon 5 is 47. Drummer Daren Taylor of Airborne Toxic Event is 46. Actor Adam Pally (“The Mindy Project”) is 44. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. (“Scandal”) is 44. Actor Duane Henry (“NCIS”) is 41. Actor Lily Collins is 37. Actor Julia Goldani Telles (“Bunheads”) is 31. Actor Ciara Bravo (“Big Time Rush”) is 29. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal (“Mom”) is 22.

March 19: Actor Renee Taylor (“The Nanny”) is 93. Actor Ursula Andress (“Dr. No,” ″Casino Royale”) is 90. Singer Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 80. Actor Glenn Close is 79. Actor Bruce Willis is 71. Actor Mary Scheer (“iCarly,” ″MadTV”) is 63. Actor Connor Trinneer (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 57. Guitarist-keyboardist Gert Bettens of K’s Choice is 56. Rapper Bun B of UGK is 53. Drummer Zach Lind of Jimmy Eat World is 50. Actor Virginia Williams (“Fuller House”) is 48. Actor Abby Brammell (“The Unit”) is 47. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 37. Actor Philip Bolden (“Are We There Yet?”) is 31.

March 20: Actor Hal Linden is 95. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 77. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 76. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 75. Guitarist Jim Seales (Shenandoah) is 72. Actor Amy Aquino (“Bosch,” “Brooklyn Bridge”) is 69. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 69. Director Spike Lee is 69. Actor Theresa Russell is 69. Actor Holly Hunter is 68. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 65. Model Kathy Ireland is 63. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 63. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 61. Actor Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 60. Actor Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 58. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 56. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 55. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 53. Actor Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 52. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 48. Actor Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 47. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 46. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 44. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 44. Actor Michael Cassidy (“People of Earth,” “The O.C.”) is 43. Actor Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 42. Actor Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 40. Actor Barrett Doss (“Station 19″) is 37.

March 21: Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 87. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 85. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 82. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 81. Actor Timothy Dalton is 80. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 76. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 75. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 75. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 68. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 68. Actor Gary Oldman is 68. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 65. Actor Matthew Broderick is 64. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 64. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 61. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 60. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 59. Musician Maxim of Prodigy is 59. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 58. Actor Laura Allen is 52. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 41. Actor Scott Eastwood (“Fast X,” “The Longest Ride”) is 40. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 32. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 22.

