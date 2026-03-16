Updating list of 2026 Academy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amy Madigan took home the best supporting actress Oscar for “Weapons.” She was the first winner announced at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Cassandra Kulukundis for “One Battle After Another,” won the first-ever Oscar for casting.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” won best adapted screenplay for “One Battle After Another,” and Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for “Sinners,” which entered the night with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

“KPop Demon Hunters” won the Oscar for animated film. “The Girl Who Cried Pearls” received the Oscar for animated short. The Academy Awards are being aired on ABC. Conan O’Brien is the host.

Here is an list of winners, updated throughout Sunday’s show.

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Animated Film

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another”

Original Screenplay

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

Live Action Short Film

(tie) “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Animated Short Film

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”

Costume Design

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”

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