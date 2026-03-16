Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 22-28 includes Keri Russell and Elton John

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 22-28:

March 22: Actor William Shatner is 95. Singer Jeremy Clyde of Chad and Jeremy is 85. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 83. News anchor Wolf Blitzer is 78. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 78. Actor Fanny Ardant is 77. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 74. Country singer James House is 71. Actor Lena Olin is 71. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 69. Actor Matthew Modine is 67. Comedian Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) is 55. Actor Will Yun Lee (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 55. Actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) is 51. Actor Anne Dudek (“House,” “Big Love”) is 51. Actor Cole Hauser (TV’s “Yellowstone”) is 51. Actor Kellie Williams (“Family Matters”) is 50. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 50. Drummer John Otto of Limp Bizkit is 49. Actor Tiffany Dupont (“Murder in the First”) is 45. Rapper Mims is 45. Actor Constance Wu (film’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” TV’s “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 44. Guitarist Lincoln Parish of Cage the Elephant is 36.

March 23: Director Mark Rydell (“On Golden Pond”) is 97. Singer Chaka Khan is 73. Actor Amanda Plummer is 69. Actor Catherine Keener is 67. Actor Hope Davis (“The Matador,” ″About Schmidt”) is 62. Actor Richard Grieco (“21 Jump Street”) is 61. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 61. Actor Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 60. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 58. Actor Kelly Perine (“Knight Squad,” ″One on One”) is 57. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 56. Bandleader Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”) is 54. Actor Randall Park (“The Interview,” ″Fresh Off the Boat”) is 52. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 50. Actor Keri Russell is 50. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (“For Life”) is 48. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 48. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 48. Actor Nicholle Tom (“The Nanny”) is 48. Country singer Brett Young is 45. Actor Ben Rappaport (“Ozark,” “The Good Wife”) is 40.

March 24: Harmonica player Lee Oskar of War is 78. Singer Nick Lowe is 77. Bassist Dougie Thomson of Supertramp is 75. Actor Donna Pescow is 72. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 66. DJ Rodney “Kool Kollie” Terry of Ghostown DJs is 65. TV personality Star Jones is 64. Guitarist Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers is 62. Actor Peter Jacobson (“House”) is 61. Actor Lauren Bowles (“True Blood”) is 56. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 56. Singer-violinist Sharon Corr of The Corrs is 56. Actor Megyn Price (“Rules of Engagement,” “Grounded For Life”) is 55. Actor Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 53. Drummer Chad Butler of Switchfoot is 52. Actor Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 49. Actor Olivia Burnette (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 49. Actor Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “The Help”) is 49. Actor Amir Arison (“The Blacklist”) is 48. Actor Lake Bell (“The Practice”) is 47. Bassist Benj Gershman of O.A.R. is 46. Bassist Jesse Phillips of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 46. Actor Philip Winchester (“Chicago Justice,” “Chicago Med”) is 45. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 40. Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes (“The Nativity Story,” “Whale Rider”) is 36.

March 25: Film critic Gene Shalit is 100. Actor Paul Michael Glaser (“Third Watch,” “Starsky and Hutch”) is 83. Musician Elton John is 79. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 78. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 73. Actor James McDaniel (“NYPD Blue”) is 68. Saxophonist Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet is 66. Actor Brenda Strong (“Desperate Housewives”) is 66. Actor Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton (“The Practice”) is 62. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 61. Turner Classics Movies host Ben Mankiewicz is 59. Actor Laz Alonso (“Avatar,” “Fast and Furious”) is 55. Singer Melanie Blatt of All Saints is 51. Actor Domenick Lombardozzi (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Actor Lee Pace (film’s “The Hobbit,” TV’s “Pushing Daisies”) is 47. Comedian Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Singer-actor Katharine McPhee (“Smash,” ″American Idol”) is 42. Comedian Chris Redd (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Rapper Big Sean is 38. Music producer Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 38. Actor Matthew Beard (“The Imitation Game”) is 37. Singer-actor Aly Michalka of Aly and AJ (“Hellcats”) is 37. Actor Kiowa Gordon (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Seychelle Gabriel (“The Legend of Korra”) is 35.

March 26: Singer Diana Ross is 82. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 78. Singer-actor Vicki Lawrence is 77. Actor Ernest Thomas (“Everybody Hates Chris,” ″What’s Happening”) is 77. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 76. Actor Martin Short is 76. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 74. Country singer Dean Dillon is 71. Country singer Charly McClain is 70. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 69. Actor Ellia English (“The Jamie Foxx Show,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 67. Actor Jennifer Grey is 66. Actor Billy Warlock (“Baywatch”) is 65. Actor Eric Allan Kramer (“The Hughleys”) is 64. Actor Michael Imperioli (“Life on Mars,” ″The Sopranos”) is 60. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 58. Guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins is 58. Actor Leslie Mann (“Knocked Up,” ″This Is 40″) is 54. Actor T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Rapper Juvenile is 51. Actor Amy Smart (“Road Trip,” ″Felicity”) is 50. Actor Bianca Kajlich (“Rules of Engagement,” ″Boston Public”) is 49. “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan is 46. Actor Keira Knightley is 41. Rapper J-Kwon is 40. Actor Carly Chaikin (“Mr. Robot,” “Suburgatory”) is 36.

March 27: Actor Julian Glover is 91. Actor Jerry Lacy is 90. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 86. Actor Michael York is 84. Keyboardist Tony Banks of Genesis is 76. Keyboardist Andrew Farriss is 67. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 63. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 63. Bassist Johnny April of Staind is 61. Actor Talisa Soto is 59. Actor Ben Koldyke (“Masters of Sex,” ″How I Met Your Mother”) is 58. Actor Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) is 57. Drummer Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler is 56. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell (“V,” ″Lost”) is 56. Actor Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie,” “Castle”) is 55. Singer Fergie of Black Eyed Peas is 51. Jazz saxophonist Tia Fuller is 50. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 42. Actor Brenda Song (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) is 38. Singer Kimbra is 36. Actor Taylor Atelian (“According to Jim”) is 31. Singer Halle Bailey is 26.

March 28: Harmonica player Charlie McCoy (“Hee Haw”) is 85. Actor Dianne Wiest is 80. Country singer Reba McEntire is 71. Actor Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”) is 64. Rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is 60. Actor Tracey Needham (“The Division,” “JAG”) is 59. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 57. Director Brett Ratner (“Rush Hour”) is 57. Actor Vince Vaughn is 56. Rapper Mr. Cheeks of Lost Boyz is 55. Actor Ken L. (“The Parkers”) is 53. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 53. Guitarist Dave Keuning of The Killers is 50. Actor Julia Stiles is 45. Singer Lady Gaga is 40. Musician Clayton Knight of Odesza is 38.

By The Associated Press