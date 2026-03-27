Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,830,629 58,427 $151.14 2 Lady Gaga $5,927,511 28,629 $207.04 3 Ed Sheeran $5,804,043 44,355 $130.85 4 Eagles $4,699,236 16,379 $286.89 5 Backstreet Boys $3,087,236 16,719 $184.65 6 Cardi B $1,855,571 12,292 $150.96 7 New Edition $1,836,217 12,787 $143.60 8 Lorde $1,571,851 13,052 $120.43 9 André Rieu $1,430,598 11,528 $124.09 10 Jonas Brothers $1,211,781 12,096 $100.17 11 Apache 207 $1,169,700 13,771 $84.94 12 Lainey Wilson $1,071,739 8,330 $128.66 13 Matt Rife $1,052,557 13,404 $78.52 14 Cody Johnson $950,289 11,599 $81.92 15 Nate Bargatze $871,036 10,781 $80.79 16 The Lumineers $701,174 7,621 $92.01 17 James Arthur $665,618 9,512 $69.98 18 Ehrlich Brothers $637,302 5,692 $111.96 19 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $626,011 7,952 $78.72 20 Kraftwerk $418,259 4,759 $87.89

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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