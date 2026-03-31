John Green is writing his first novel for adults

John Green’s first novel in nearly a decade is also a kind of debut — a work of fiction for adults.

The author of such favorites for young people as “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska” has written a story about celebrity and the attention economy, “Hollywood, Ending.” Dutton Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, will release the novel on Sept. 22.

According to Dutton, “Hollywood, Ending” centers on two young actors and how their lives change through their roles in the biopic “Andy Warhol Never Gets Old.”

“It’s a book about navigating love and loss all while participating in the strange, complicated exchanges of attention and trauma of the social internet that has become something no longer reserved for movie stars alone,” Green said in a statement released Tuesday.

His most recent novel, “Turtles All the Way Down,” came out in 2017.

During an appearance at Stanford University in 2024, Green said he expected to be moving away from young adult fiction, explaining that he felt more “emotionally and intellectually” distant from the age group.

The 48-year-old author, whose novels have sold millions of copies, knows a few things about fame, and the movie industry. “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” are among his works that have been adapted into films.

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer