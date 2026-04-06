Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 12-18 includes Patricia Arquette and Seth Rogen

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 12-18:

April 12: Musician Herbie Hancock is 86. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 82. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ″Married… With Children”) is 80. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 79. Talk show host David Letterman is 79. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 74. Singer Pat Travers is 72. Actor Andy Garcia is 70. Country singer Vince Gill is 69. Actor Patricia Arquette is 58. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 68. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 68. Singer Art Alexakis of Everclear is 64. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 62. Actor Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 58. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 is 56. Actor Retta (“Good Girls,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 56. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 55. Actor Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 52. Actor Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 49. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 48. Actor Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 48. Actor Claire Danes is 47. Actor Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time,” ″House”) is 47. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Orange Is the New Black”) is 40. Actor Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 39. Drummer Joe Rickard of Red is 39. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco is 39. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 32.

April 13: Actor Edward Fox is 89. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 86. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 84. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 82. Musician Al Green is 80. Actor Ron Perlman is 76. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 76. Singer Peabo Bryson is 75. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 75. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 72. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 69. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 69. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 65. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 62. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 62. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 61. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 60. Actor Ricky Schroder is 56. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 54. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 53. Singer Lou Bega is 51. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 50. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 48. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 46. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 45. Singer Nellie McKay is 44. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 44. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 38. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 33.

April 14: Actor Julie Christie is 86. Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore is 81. Actor John Shea (“Gossip Girl,” ″Lois and Clark”) is 78. Actor Peter Capaldi (“Dr. Who,” ″The Musketeers”) is 68. Actor-turned-driver Brian Forster (“The Partridge Family”) is 66. Actor Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 66. Actor Robert Carlyle (“Once Upon a Time”) is 65. Singer-guitarist John Bell of Widespread Panic is 64. Actor Catherine Dent (“The Shield”) is 61. Drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees) is 59. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 58. Actor Adrien Brody is 53. Singer David Miller of Il Divo is 53. Rapper Da Brat is 52. Actor Antwon Tanner (“One Tree Hill”) is 51. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 49. Actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Musician JD McPherson is 49. Singer Win Butler of Arcade Fire is 46. Actor Claire Coffee (“Grimm”) is 46. Actor Nick Krause (“The Descendants”) is 34. Actor Graham Phillips (“The Good Wife”) is 33. Actor Vivien Cardone (“Everwood”) is 33. Actor Skyler Samuels (“Scream Queens”) is 32. Actor Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is 30.

April 15: Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 83. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder,” “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show”) is 80. Actor Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers,” “Moonraker”) is 79. Actor Amy Wright is 76. Actor Sam McMurray (“The King of Queens,” “The Tracey Ullman Show”) is 74. Actor Emma Thompson is 67. Singer Samantha Fox is 60. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 58. Actor Flex Alexander (“One on One”) is 56. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 52. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 48. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 47. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 46. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 45. Actor Seth Rogen is 44. Actor Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 43. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 43. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 42. Actor Samira Wiley (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Actor Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 38. Actor Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 36. Actor Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 29.

April 16: Singer Bobby Vinton is 91. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 73. Actor Ellen Barkin is 72. Actor Michel Gill (“Mr. Robot,” “House of Cards”) is 66. Singer-bassist Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 64. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 63. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 62. Actor Jon Cryer is 61. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 61. Actor Peter Billingsley (“A Christmas Story”) is 55. Actor Lukas Haas is 50. Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara is 50. Actor Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”) is 24.

April 17: Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 84. Musician Jan Hammer is 78. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 74. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 69. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 67. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″The Artist”) is 64. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 62. Actor Lela Rochon is 62. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 61. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 59. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) is 59. Actor Kimberly Elise is 59. Singer Liz Phair is 59. Rapper-actor Redman is 56. Actor Jennifer Garner is 54. Singer-designer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 52. Actor Lindsay Korman (“All My Children,” “Passions”) is 48. Actor Tate Ellington (“The Brave,” “Quantico”) is 47. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 45. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) is 41. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 30.

April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 89. Actor Hayley Mills is 80. Actor Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 79. Actor Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 79. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 79. Actor James Woods is 79. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 74. Actor Rick Moranis is 73. Actor Eric Roberts is 70. Actor Melody Thomas Scott (“The Young and the Restless”) is 70. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” ″The Colbys”) is 70. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 68. Actor Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” ″Frasier”) is 65. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 64. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 63. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 63. Actor Maria Bello is 59. Actor Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 58. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 58. Actor-rapper Fredro Starr of Onyx (“Moesha”) is 55. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 55. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 52. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 52. Actor Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 50. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 49. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 47. Actor America Ferrera (film’s “Barbie,” TV’s “Ugly Betty”) is 42. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 41. Actor Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 39. Actor Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”) is 37. Actor Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 36. Actor Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Nashville”) is 34. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 33. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 32.

By The Associated Press