Today in History: April 12, Yuri Gagarin becomes first human in space

Today is Sunday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2026. There are 263 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On April 12, 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, orbiting the earth once before landing safely via parachute after a planned ejection from his space capsule.

Also on this date:

In 1861, the U.S. Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

In 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets recorded “Rock Around the Clock,” a song often cited as bringing rock ‘n’ roll music into the mainstream when it was popularized in the film “The Blackboard Jungle” the next year.

In 1955, the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk was declared safe and effective following nearly a year of field trials undertaken by about 1.8 million American child volunteers dubbed “polio pioneers.”

In 1963, civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)

In 1981, the NASA Space Shuttle program began as Space Shuttle Columbia, the world’s first reusable spacecraft, lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center.

In 1985, Space Shuttle Discovery rocketed into orbit, carrying the first elected official into space. The shuttle was carrying Republican Sen. Jake Garn of Utah, chairman of the Senate panel that oversees NASA’s budget.

In 1992, Euro Disney, now called Disneyland Paris, officially opened in France with a parade, fireworks and Mickey Mouse opening the castle doors to the theme park.

In 2015, former first lady and ex-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton announced her campaign to seek the 2016 Democratic nomination for president. (She would be defeated in the November 2016 presidential election by Republican Donald Trump).

In 2022, a man opened fire in a New York City subway car during rush hour, wounding 10 people. (Frank James was arrested a day later, eventually pleading guilty to terrorism charges and was sentenced to life in prison.)

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Herbie Hancock is 86. Musician John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 82. Actor Ed O’Neill is 80. TV host David Letterman is 79. Author Scott Turow is 77. Actor Andy Garcia is 70. Movie director Walter Salles (SAL’-ihs) is 70. Country musician Vince Gill is 69. Actor-comedian Retta is 56. Actor Claire Danes is 47. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 47. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is 45. Model-actor Brooklyn Decker is 39. Actor-comedian Ilana Glazer is 39. Actor Saoirse (SUR’-shuh) Ronan is 32. Former elite gymnast Katelyn Ohashi is 29.

By The Associated Press