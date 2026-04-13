Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 19-25 includes Barbra Streisand and Dev Patel

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 19-25:

April 19: Actor Elinor Donahue (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Father Knows Best”) is 89. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 84. Actor Tim Curry is 80. Actor Tony Plana (“Ugly Betty”) is 74. Actor Tom Wood (“The Fugitive,” “Ulee’s Gold”) is 63. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 61. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 58. Actor Kim Hawthorne (“Greenleaf”) is 58. Actor Ashley Judd is 58. Singer Luis Miguel is 56. Actor Jennifer Esposito (“Blue Bloods”) is 54. Actor Jennifer Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”) is 54. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 52. Actor James Franco is 48. Actor Kate Hudson is 47. Actor Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars Episodes II and III”) is 45. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno (“Che,” ″Maria Full of Grace”) is 45. Actor Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) is 44. Actor Victoria Yeates (“Call the Midwife”) is 43. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 41. Actor Courtland Mead (“Kirk”) is 39.

April 20: Actor George Takei (“Star Trek”) is 89. Bluegrass musician Doyle Lawson of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver is 82. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 78. Actor Veronica Cartwright (TV’s “24: Legacy, film’s “Aliens”) is 77. Actor Jessica Lange is 77. Actor Clint Howard is 67. Actor Crispin Glover is 62. Actor Andy Serkis (“Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Country singer Wade Hayes is 57. Actor Shemar Moore (“Criminal Minds”) is 56. Actor Carmen Electra is 54. Actor Joey Lawrence (“Blossom,” ″Brotherly Love”) is 50. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 48. Actor Clayne Crawford (TV’s “Lethal Weapon”) is 48. Actor Tim Jo (“The Neighbors”) is 42. Actor Carlos Valdes (TV’s “The Flash) is 37.

April 21: Actor Elaine May is 94. Singer Iggy Pop is 79. Actor Patti LuPone is 77. Actor Tony Danza is 75. Actor James Morrison (“24”) is 72. Actor Andie MacDowell is 68. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 67. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 67. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 63. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 60. Actor Leslie Silva (“In the Dark,” ″Providence”) is 58. Actor Toby Stephens (“Die Another Day”) is 57. Singer Glen Hansard is 56. Comedian Rob Riggle is 56. Comedian Nicole Sullivan (“King of Queens”) is 56. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory of a Deadman is 48. Actor James McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” ″The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 47. Actor Terrence J (“Think Like a Man”) is 44. Actor Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”) is 38. Actor Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 35. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 29.

April 22: Actor Jack Nicholson is 89. Singer Mel Carter is 87. Country singer Cleve Francis is 81. Director John Waters is 80. Singer Peter Frampton is 76. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 75. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 72. Actor Ryan Stiles (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 67. Comedian-turned media mogul Byron Allen is 65. Actor Chris Makepeace is 62. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 60. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Good Wife,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 60. Actor Sheryl Lee (“Twin Peaks”) is 59. TV personality Sherri Shepherd (“The View”) is 59. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 59. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 55. Actor Eric Mabius (“Ugly Betty”) is 55. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down is 52. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 47. Actor Malcolm Barrett (TV’s “Timeless”) is 46. Actor Cassidy Freeman (“Longmire,” “Smallville”) is 44. Actor Zack Gottsagen (“The Peanut Butter Falcon”) is 41. Actor Amber Heard is 40. Drummer Tripp Howell of LANCO is 37. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is 36.

April 23: Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 87. Actor Blair Brown is 79. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 77. Actor James Russo is 73. Director Michael Moore is 72. Actor Judy Davis is 71. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 66. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” ″Into the West”) is 66. Comedian George Lopez is 65. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 59. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 58. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 58. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 56. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 53. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 50. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena is 49. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 49. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 49. Singer Taio Cruz is 43. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 42. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War On Drugs is 39. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 36. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 36. Model Gigi Hadid is 31. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 29. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 30

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 92. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 84. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 83. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 81. Singer Ann Peebles is 79. Actor Eric Bogosian is 73. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 72. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 71. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 69. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 67. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 63. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 62. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 62. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 59. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 58. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 58. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 57. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 55. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 53. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes to Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 52. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 49. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 49. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 46. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 46. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 45. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 44. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 42. Country singer Carly Pearce is 36. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 34. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 34. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 34. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 32.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 86. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revival is 81. Actor Talia Shire is 81. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 81. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 79. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 72. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 62. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 62. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 61. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 61. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 59. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 57. Actor Renee Zellweger is 57. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 56. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 56. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 51. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life as We Know It”) is 49. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 46. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With a Chance”) is 30. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 17.

By The Associated Press