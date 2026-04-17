Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $8,242,147 52,489 $157.02 2 Ed Sheeran $5,804,043 44,355 $130.85 3 Eagles $4,725,972 16,374 $288.63 4 Lady Gaga $4,590,453 20,113 $228.22 5 ILLENIUM $2,675,742 16,302 $164.13 6 TWICE $2,048,189 14,696 $139.37 7 Cardi B $1,898,025 12,278 $154.58 8 New Edition $1,897,324 13,042 $145.48 9 Peso Pluma $1,694,929 12,904 $131.35 10 Nine Inch Nails $1,330,654 11,385 $116.87 11 Gorillaz $1,192,334 10,409 $114.55 12 Apache 207 $1,158,859 13,079 $88.60 13 Matt Rife $1,101,028 12,581 $87.51 14 Lainey Wilson $1,071,739 8,330 $128.66 15 André Rieu $1,032,905 9,527 $108.42 16 Cody Johnson $957,781 11,761 $81.44 17 Def Leppard $859,643 4,289 $200.40 18 Nate Bargatze $841,172 10,106 $83.23 19 Brandon Lake $737,160 11,901 $61.94 20 James Arthur $683,607 9,596 $71.24

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

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