Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 10-16 includes Kenan Thompson and Cate Blanchett

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 10-16:

May 10: Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 83. Singer Donovan is 80. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 80. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 71. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 69. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Singer Bono of U2 is 66. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 65. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 63. Model Linda Evangelista is 61. Rapper Young MC is 59. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 58. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 58. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 57. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 56. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 55. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 54. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 51. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 49. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 48. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 46. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 43. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 36.

May 11: Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 85. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 78. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 74. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 74. Actor Boyd Gaines is 73. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 71. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 67. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 63. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 62. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 58. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 58. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 55. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 51. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 48. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 45. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 44. Rapper Ace Hood is 38. Singer Prince Royce is 37. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 33. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 32.

May 12: Actor Millie Perkins (“Knots Landing”) is 90. Singer Jayotis Washington of The Persuasions is 85. Country singer Billy Swan is 84. Actor Linda Dano (“Another World”) is 83. Singer Steve Winwood is 78. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 78. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 76. Singer Billy Squier is 76. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 76. Blues musician Guy Davis is 74. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 71. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 68. Actor Ving Rhames is 67. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 65. Actor Emilio Estevez is 64. Actor April Grace (“Lost,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 64. Actor Vanessa Estelle Williams (“Soul Food,” ″Melrose Place”) is 63. TV personality Carla Hall (“The Chew”) is 62. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 61. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 60. Actor Scott Schwartz (“A Christmas Story”) is 58. Actor Kim Fields (“Living Single,” ″The Facts of Life”) is 57. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV’s “The Strain”) is 56. Actor Jamie Luner (“Melrose Place,” ″Profiler”) is 55. Actor Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) is 54. Actor Mackenzie Astin (“Scandal,” “The Facts of Life”) is 53. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 50. Actor Rebecca Herbst (“General Hospital”) is 49. Actor Malin Akerman (“Trophy Wife”) is 48. Actor Jason Biggs (“Orange Is the New Black,” “American Pie”) is 48. Actor Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” ″Mr. Robot”) is 45. Actor Clare Bowen (“Nashville”) is 42. Actor Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”) is 40. Actor Malcolm David Kelley (“Lost”) is 34. Actor Sullivan Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 31.

May 13: Actor Buck Taylor (“Gunsmoke,” ″Gods and Generals”) is 88. Actor Harvey Keitel is 87. Actor Zoe Wanamaker (“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”) is 78. Actor Franklyn Ajaye (“Car Wash,” TV’s “Deadwood”) is 77. Musician Stevie Wonder is 76. Actor Leslie Winston (TV: “The Waltons”) is 70. Comedian Stephen Colbert (“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”) is 62. Drummer John Richardson of The Gin Blossoms is 62. Actor Tom Verica (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “American Dreams”) is 62. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 60. Actor Susan Floyd (“All My Children”) is 58. Drummer Andy Williams of Casting Crowns is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty (“The Alienist,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 51. Actor Samantha Morton (“The Whale,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) is 49. Bassist Mickey Madden of Maroon 5 is 47. Actor Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) is 41. Actor-writer Lena Dunham (“Girls”) is 40. Actor Robert Pattinson is 40. Actor Candice Accola King (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Actor Hunter Parrish (“Weeds”) is 39. Bassist Wylie Gelber of Dawes is 38. Actor Debby Ryan (“Jessie”) is 33.

May 14: Guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is 82. Movie director-producer George Lucas is 82. Actor Meg Foster (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 78. Director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” ″Back to the Future”) is 75. Musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) is 74. Actor Tim Roth is 65. Singer Ian Astbury of The Cult is 64. Guitarist C.C. DeVille of Poison is 64. Actor Danny Huston (“John Adams” miniseries) is 64. Bassist Mike Inez of Alice In Chains is 60. Musician Fabrice Morvan of Milli Vanilli is 60. Singer Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Tone!) is 60. Actor Cate Blanchett is 57. Singer Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block is 57. Director Sofia Coppola (“Lost In Translation”) is 55. Actor Gabriel Mann (“Revenge”) is 54. Singer Natalie Appleton of All Saints is 53. Singer Shanice is 53. Actor Carla Jimenez (“Growing Up Fisher”) is 52. Guitarist Henry Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 48. Singer Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show is 48. Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys is 47. Bassist Mike Retondo of Plain White T’s is 45. Actor Amber Tamblyn (“Two and a Half Men,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 43. Actor Lina Esco (“S.W.A.T.”) is 41. Actor Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) is 33.

May 15: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 90. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 90. Actor Gunilla Hutton (“Petticoat Junction,” ″Hee Haw”) is 84. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 84. Actor Chazz Palminteri (“Analyze This,” ″Mulholland Falls”) is 80. Musician Brian Eno is 78. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 76. Musician Mike Oldfield is 73. Actor Lee Horsley (“Matt Houston”) is 71. Rapper Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five is 65. Actor David Charvet (“Melrose Place”) is 54. Actor Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”) is 52. Actor David Krumholtz (“Numb3rs”) is 48. Bassist David Hartley of The War on Drugs is 46. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”) is 45. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge (“The Walking Dead,” ″American Horror Story”) is 44. Guitarist Brad Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 44. Guitarist Nick Perri (Shinedown) is 42.

May 16: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 82. Actor Danny Trejo is 82. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 79. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 73. Actor Debra Winger is 71. Actor Mare Winningham is 67. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 62. Bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) is 61. Singer Janet Jackson is 60. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” ″General Hospital”) is 60. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 59. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 58. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 57. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 57. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 57. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” ″The Apprentice”) is 55. Country singer Rick Trevino is 55. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 54. Rapper Special Ed is 54. Actor Tori Spelling is 53. Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Rapper B. Slade (A.K.A. Tonex) is 51. Actor Lynn Collins (“John Carter”) is 49. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 49. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” ″Vampire Diaries”) is 45. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 41. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 40. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” ″Hannah Montana”) is 40. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 40. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 36. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” ″Parenthood”) is 32.

By The Associated Press