Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 31-June 6 includes Brooke Shields and Noah Wyle

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 31-June 6:

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 96. Actor Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 83. Actor Tom Berenger is 76. Actor Gregory Harrison is 76. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 69. Actor Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Profiler”) is 68. Comedian Chris Elliott is 66. Actor Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 65. Singer Corey Hart is 64. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 62. Actor Brooke Shields is 61. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 59. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 59. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 54. Actor Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 54. Actor Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 51. Actor Colin Farrell is 50. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 49. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 49. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 46. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 40. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 39. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 30.

June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 92. Actor Morgan Freeman is 89. Actor Brian Cox (“Succession,” “Deadwood”) is 80. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 79. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 79. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 76. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 73. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 70. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 70. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 66. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 65. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents”) is 57. Model Heidi Klum is 53. Singer Alanis Morissette is 52. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 49. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 48. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 46. Singer Brandi Carlile is 45. Comedian Amy Schumer is 45. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 42. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 35. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 26.

June 2: Actor Stacy Keach is 85. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 83. Film director Lasse Hallstrom (“Chocolat,” “The Cider House Rules”) is 80. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 78. Actor Joanna Gleason is 76. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24″) is 72. Comedian Dana Carvey is 71. Actor Gary Grimes (“Summer of ’42”) is 71. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 71. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 66. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 65. Actor Navid Negahban (“Homeland,” ″24″) is 62. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 58. TV personality Andy Cohen is 58. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 56. Actor Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 56. Actor Anthony Montgomery (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 55. Comedian-actor Wayne Brady is 54. Actor Wentworth Miller (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 54. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 50. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 49. Actor Dominic Cooper (“Mamma Mia”) is 48. Actor Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 48. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ″Dodgeball”) is 48. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ″Scream 3″) is 48. Actor Morena Baccarin (“Gotham,” ″Homeland”) is 47. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 46. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 43. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 40. Actor Awkwafina (“The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) is 38. Actor Brittany Curran (“The Magicians,” “Men of a Certain Age”) is 36.

June 3: Actor Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 91. Singer Ian Hunter is 87. Singer Eddie Holman is 80. Actor Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 80. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 78. Singer Suzi Quatro is 76. Singer Deniece Williams is 76. Singer Dan Hill is 72. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 68. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 68. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 62. Bassist Mike Gordon of Phish is 61. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 59. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 58. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 55. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 55. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 53. Actor Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 52. Actor Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 45. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 40. Actor Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 39. Actor Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 32.

June 4: Actor Bruce Dern is 90. Singer-actor Michelle Phillips (The Mamas and The Papas) is 82. Jazz saxophonist Anthony Braxton is 81. Actor Parker Stevenson is 74. Actor Keith David (“Barbershop”) is 70. Blues musician Tinsley Ellis is 69. Singer El DeBarge is 65. Actor Julie White (film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Grace Under Fire”) is 65. Actor Lindsay Frost (“Crossing Jordan”) is 64. Actor Sean Pertwee (“Gotham”) is 62. Singer Al B. Sure! is 58. Actor Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”) is 58. Rob Huebel (“What To Expect When You’re Expecting”) is 57. Comedian Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Actor James Callis (“Bridget Jones”) is 55. Actor Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”) is 55. Bassist Stefan Lessard of The Dave Matthews Band is 52. Actor Russell Brand is 51. Actor Angelina Jolie is 51. Actor Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 51. Actor Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) is 48. Bassist JoJo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 46. Model Bar Refaeli is 41. Drummer Zac Farro (Paramore) is 36.

June 5: Singer-performance artist Laurie Anderson is 79. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 79. Country singer Gail Davies is 78. Financial expert Suze Orman (“The Suze Orman Show”) is 75. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 74. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 72. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 70. Saxophonist Kenny G is 70. Actor Beth Hall (“Mom,” ″Mad Men”) is 68. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 64. Actor Ron Livingston (“Sex and the City,” ″The Practice”) is 59. Singer Brian McKnight is 57. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 56. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 55. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 52. Bassist P-Nut of 311 is 52. Actor Navi Rawat (“Numb3rs”) is 49. Actor Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 47. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre of Simple Plan is 45. Actor Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 43. Actor Amanda Crew (“Silicon Valley”) is 40. Musician Harrison Mills of Odesza is 37. Musician DJ Mustard is 36. Actor Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”) is 36. Actor Hank Greenspan (“The Neighborhood”) is 16.

June 6: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 87. Country singer Joe Stampley is 83. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 82. Actor Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger) is 79. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 74. Actor-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 71. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 67. Actor Amanda Pays is 67. Comedian Colin Quinn is 67. Guitarist Steve Vai is 66. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 65. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 63. Bassist Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 60. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 59. Actor Paul Giamatti is 59. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 58. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 57. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 53. Singer Uncle Kracker is 52. Actor Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 52. Actor Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ″My Two Dads”) is 51. Jazz singer Somi is 50. Actor Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 19.

By The Associated Press