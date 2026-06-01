Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 7-13 includes Kat Dennings and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 7-13:

June 7: Director James Ivory (“A Room With a View,” “Howard’s End”) is 98. Actor Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 95. Singer Tom Jones is 86. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 80. Actor Liam Neeson is 74. Actor Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 73. Actor William Forsythe is 71. Record producer L.A. Reid is 70. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 69. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 63. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 60. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 59. Actor Helen Baxendale (“Friends”) is 56. Actor Karl Urban (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 54. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 52. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 50. Actor Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Comedian Bill Hader (“Barry,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 47. Actor Larisa Oleynik (“3rd Rock From the Sun,” ″Boy Meets World) is 45. Actor Michael Cera (“Juno,” ″Arrested Development”) is 38. Actor Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 37. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 36. Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski (“Gone Girl”) is 36. Rapper Fetty Wap is 36.

June 8: Singer Nancy Sinatra is 86. Singer Boz Scaggs is 82. Actor Kathy Baker (“Picket Fences”) is 76. Actor Sonia Braga is 76. Singer Bonnie Tyler is 75. Actor Griffin Dunne is 71. Actor-director Keenan Ivory Wayans is 68. Singer Mick Hucknall of Simply Red is 66. Keyboardist Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran is 64. Singer Doris Pearson of Five Star is 60. Actor Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” ″ER”) is 59. Actor Dan Futterman (“Judging Amy”) is 59. Actor David Sutcliffe (“Private Practice,” “Gilmore Girls”) is 57. Actor Kent Faulcon (“Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse”) is 56. Singer Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is 56. Actor Kelli Williams (“The Practice”) is 56. Actor Mark Feuerstein (“West Wing,” ″Good Morning, Miami”) is 55. Guitarist Mike Scheuchzer of MercyMe is 51. Actor Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”) is 50. Rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) is 49. TV personality Maria Menounos is 48. Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 48. Guitarist Derek Trucks (Allman Brother Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band) is 47. Singer Alex Band of The Calling is 45. Fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek is 45. Actor Torrey DeVitto (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 42.

June 9: Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 87. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 79. Film composer James Newton Howard is 75. Actor Michael J. Fox is 65. Actor Johnny Depp is 63. Actor Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ″ER”) is 62. Singer-actor Tamela Mann (“Meet the Browns,” ″Madea” films) is 60. Bassist Dean Dinning of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 59. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 59. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 56. Actor Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”) is 53. Singer Jamie Dailey of Dailey and Vincent is 51. Actor Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 48. Actor Natalie Portman is 45. Actor Mae Whitman (“Good Girls,” “Parenthood,” ) is 38. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 34.

June 10: Actor Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon,” “Frantic”) is 87. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 85. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 85. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 77. Actor-producer Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 71. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 65. Singer Maxi Priest is 65. Actor Gina Gershon is 64. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 63. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 62. Actor Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 62. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 61. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 61. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 60. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 59. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 59. Rapper The D.O.C. is 58. Singer Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) is 56. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 55. Singer Faith Evans is 53. Actor Hugh Dancy is 51. Singer LeMisha Grinstead of 702 is 48. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” ″Hustle and Flow”) is 48. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ″Now and Again”) is 48. Country singer Lee Brice is 47. Singer Hoku is 45. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 44. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 41. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 37. Actor Tristin Mays (2018′s “MacGyver,” ″The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 23.

June 11: Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 86. Actor Roscoe Orman (“Sesame Street”) is 82. Actor Adrienne Barbeau (“Maude”) is 81. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 77. Singer Graham Russell of Air Supply is 76. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 74. Actor Peter Bergman (“The Young and the Restless”) is 73. Actor Hugh Laurie (“House”) is 67. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose’ is 63. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 60. Country singer Bruce Robison is 60. Actor Clare Carey (“Jericho,” “Coach”) is 59. Actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is 57. Bassist Smilin’ Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 57. Actor Lenny Jacobson (“Nurse Jackie”) is 52. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 50. Actor Joshua Jackson (“Fringe,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 48. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 40.

June 12: Sports announcer Marv Albert is 85. Actor Roger Aaron Brown (“The District”) is 77. Actor Sonia Manzano (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 76. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 75. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 74. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 73. Singer Meredith Brooks is 68. Actor Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ″Three’s Company”) is 68. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 67. Actor John Enos (“Days of Our Lives,” ″Young and the Restless”) is 64. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 64. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 64. Actor Eamonn Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ″Cadillac Records”) is 64. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 57. Actor Rick Hoffman (“Suits”) is 56. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 52. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 49. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 48. Actor Wil Horneff (“The Yearling”) is 47. Singer Robyn is 47. Singer-guitarist John Gourley of Portugal. The Man is 45. Actor Dave Franco (“Fright Night,” “Neighbors”) is 41. Country singer Chris Young is 41. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 40.

June 13: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 83. Actor Stellan Skarsgard (“Mamma Mia!” Marvel Cinematic Universe films) is 75. Actor Richard Thomas is 75. Comedian Tim Allen is 73. Actor Ally Sheedy is 64. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 64. Bassist Paul DeLisle of Smash Mouth is 63. Actor Lisa Vidal (“Being Mary Jane”) is 61. Singer David Gray is 58. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 58. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 57. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 57. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 56. Actor Steve-O (“Jackass”) is 52. Actor Ethan Embry (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 48. Actor Chris Evans (“Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Knives Out”) is 45. Actor Sarah Schaub (“Promised Land”) is 43. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 41. Actor Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) is 40. Fashion designers and former actors Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 40. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“The Fall Guy,” “Kick-Ass” films) is 36.

By The Associated Press