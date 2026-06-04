Apple TV’s retelling of ‘Cape Fear’ brings a psycho killer into our homes in ‘a nightmare for today’

NEW YORK (AP) — If there’s ever been a terrifying screen villain, it’s got to be Max Cady. He’s the sadistic, unhinged former inmate bent on getting revenge against the lawyer who put him away in “Cape Fear.”

Robert Mitchum played Cady in 1962 and Robert De Niro portrayed him in a chilling 1991 remake. Now it’s time for Javier Bardem to slip into the menacing shoes of the cold-blooded murderer for a version on Apple TV. It debuts Friday with the first two episodes.

“It’s a great classic thriller, but each version so far is different in a way that reflects its time,” says showrunner Nick Antosca. “I wanted to do a new version that honored the classics that I love, but also is a nightmare for today.”

The 10-part series stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as well-to-do lawyers in Savannah, Georgia, whose family gets upended by Bardem’s revenge-seeking missile.

Exonerated after 17 years in prison in the killing of his pregnant wife, Cady infiltrates the couple’s lives and those of their daughter and son. “You deserve a good life. I had a good life,” he tells them, menacingly. Each member of the family has a very exploitative secret.

Javier Bardem as Max

The American Film Institute ranks Max among the among the Top 50 greatest villains of all time, higher than Count Dracula, Freddy Krueger and Travis Bickle from “Taxi Driver,” another De Niro nightmare.

“This is a man who has lost it all and, so far, he has nothing else to lose,” says Bardem. “He has all the time in the world to enjoy the revenge. He doesn’t seem to care about any external approval of anything or any kind. So he’s unleashed.”

Antosca had the blessing of Martin Scorsese, who directed 1991’s “Cape Fear” and executive produces the Apple TV series alongside Steven Spielberg. “He was very generous and encouraging and like, ‘Try this. Try that. Don’t be afraid to get crazy,’” Antosca says of Scorsese.

Antosca looks forward and back, rooting his “Cape Fear” in 2026 — with TikTok, true crime podcasts, microdosing — but leaning on the instantly recognizable theme music from the 1962 movie by Bernard Herrmann and the 1991 version by Elmer Bernstein. There’s even a cameo or two from one cast member from 1991.

“We think of the show sometimes as like a nightmare remix,” Antosca says. “When I do an adaptation, I want it to feel like you watched the original and then you went to sleep and had a nightmare about it. So there’s new unexpected stuff that comes to it. There’s the visceral energy of the original that’s preserved, but maybe they’re in a different order or context and seen in a new light. So we had fun with it.”

So fans will return to key scenes in the 1991 film — like the psychological seduction of the daughter, or Max Cady doing pushups in the prison gym revealing his tattoos or him behaving badly in a movie theater — but they’re made different.

“We also wanted to capture but not exactly copy some of the feverish energy that Scorsese brought cinematically. So there are a lot of camera moves and kinetic camera work, and we really gave ourselves permission to go nuts a little when the action gets heightened.”

Two movies and ‘The Simpsons’

It is a franchise that refuses to die, so to speak, with two movies and a TV show, not to mention being parodied on “The Simpsons” — the “Cape Feare” episode is a classic — and “Family Guy.”

Ten or so hours of plot runway gave Antosca a chance to slowly increase the tension on the family, as opposed to the movies, which are like two-hour runaway trains of terror.

“I wanted to pull back on some of the kind of brute force aspect of it and explore the creeping paranoia and sense of devastation of a family being picked apart,” says Antosca. “That, to me, is the scariest thing.”

Wilson, who plays a dad fighting to stay connected to his rebellious teenage children and his spinning-out wife while also battling his own demons, says the longer running time means a deeper experience.

“Your family in turmoil — that’s really, I think, something that’s completely universal. And that’s the benefit of having 10 episodes to tell it and adding other characters and other storylines and seeing the kids’ own storylines,” he says.

Setting it in 2026 also gave the series makers plenty of ways for Max to infiltrate his prey in ways he couldn’t decades ago — cloned smartphones, drones, artificial intelligence and high-tech surveillance.

“Max is using surveillance in a much more highly technical and much more invasive way,” says Adams. “But that feeling of being watched, I think that’s a very timeless terror.”

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer