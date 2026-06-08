Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 14-20 includes Paul McCartney, Paula Abdul and Ice Cube

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 14-20:

June 14: Actor Marla Gibbs is 95. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 81. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 80. Guitarist-turned-lawyer Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 79. Actor Will Patton is 72. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 67. Singer Boy George of Culture Club is 65. Actor Traylor Howard (“Monk,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 60. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 58. Actor Faizon Love (“The Parent ’Hood”) is 58. Actor Stephen Wallem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 58. Actor Sullivan Stapleton (“Blindspot”) is 49. Screenwriter Diablo Cody (“Juno”) is 48. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″Guiding Light”) is 44. Actor Torrance Coombs (“Reign,” “The Tudors”) is 43. Actor J.R. Martinez (“All My Children”) is 43. Actor Kevin McHale (“Glee”) is 38. Actor Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 37. Singer Jesy Nelson of Little Mix is 35. Actor Daryl Sabara (“Spy Kids”) is 34.

June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 92. Guitarist Leo Nocentelli of The Meters is 80. Actor Simon Callow (“Amadeus,” ″Shakespeare in Love”) is 77. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 77. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 75. Actor Jim Belushi is 72. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 72. Actor Julie Hagerty (“Airplane,” “Marriage Story”) is 71. Actor Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 71. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 69. Actor Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 67. Actor Helen Hunt is 63. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 63. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 62. Actor Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 62. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 60. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None the Richer is 60. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 57. Actor Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 56. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 55. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 54. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 53. Actor Greg Vaughan (“Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital”) is 53. Actor Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 51. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 50. Former child actor Christopher Castile (“Step By Step,” ″Beethoven” films) is 46. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 45. Actor Jordi Vilasuso (“The Young and the Restless”) is 45. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 42. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 36. Actor Sterling Jerins (“The Conjuring” films) is 22.

June 16: Actor Eileen Atkins (“The Crown,” ″Doc Martin”) is 92. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 88. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 84. Actor Joan Van Ark is 83. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together,” “Designated Survivor”) is 77. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 76. Singer Gino Vannelli is 74. Actor Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne,” ″Norm”) is 71. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 64. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 62. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 59. Actor James Patrick Stuart (“General Hospital,” “The Closer”) is 58. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 57. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. (“Westworld”) is 56. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Harold and Kumar” movies) is 54. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 53. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 51. Actor China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 49. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 48. Actor Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 46. Actor Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 44. Actor Olivia Hack (“Hey Arnold!”) is 43. Singer-actor Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 39. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 39. Broadway actor Ali Stroker is 39.

June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 94. Singer Barry Manilow is 83. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 75. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 72. Actor Jon Gries (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 69. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 68. Director Bobby Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 68. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ″Wings”) is 66. Actor Greg Kinnear is 63. Actor Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 61. Actor Jason Patric is 60. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 57. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 56. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 55. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 44. Actor Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 44. Actor Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) is 43. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 43. Actor-rapper Jamal Mixon (Herculeez and Big Tyme) is 43. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 39. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 29.

June 18: Musician Paul McCartney is 84. Actor Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Actor Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 79. Actor Carol Kane is 74. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 74. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice,” “Dream On”) is 70. Singer Alison Moyet is 65. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 63. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 59. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 55. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 53. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 51. Actor Alana de la Garza (“Law & Order”) is 50. Country singer Blake Shelton is 50. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 48. Actor David Giuntoli (“Grimm”) is 46. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 38. Actor-singer Renee Olstead (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Still Standing”) is 37. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 36. Actor Willa Holland (“Arrow”) is 35.

June 19: Singer Elaine Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 84. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 78. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 76. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 73. Actor Kathleen Turner is 72. Country singer Doug Stone is 70. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge of DeBarge is 67. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 64. Actor-filmmaker Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 62. Actor Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 59. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 57. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 56. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 54. Actor Robin Tunney is 54. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” “A Different World”) is 52. Actor Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ″Without a Trace”) is 51. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 50. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 50. Actor Zoe Saldana is 48. Actor Neil Brown Jr. (“The Walking Dead,” “SEAL Team”) is 46. Actor Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 46. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 44. Actor Paul Dano is 42. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 36. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 28.

June 20: Actor Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Little House on the Prairie”) is 97. Director Stephen Frears (“Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Grifters”) is 85. Actor John McCook (“The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 82. Singer Anne Murray is 81. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 80. Actor Candy Clark (“American Graffiti”) is 79. Singer Lionel Richie is 77. Actor John Goodman is 74. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 72. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 66. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 64. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 59. Bassist Murphy Karges of Sugar Ray is 59. Actor Nicole Kidman is 59. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 59. Director Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City,” “Spy Kids”) is 58. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk,” “The Fosters”) is 57. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 55. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson) is 55. Singer Chino Moreno of Deftones is 53. Singer Amos Lee is 49. Actor Tika Sumpter (“The Have and the Have Nots”) is 46. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 46. Singer-actor Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ″Curly Sue”) is 45. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 43. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 43. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Actor Dreama Walker (film’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TV’s “Gossip Girl”) is 40. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (“Trolls,” “Superbad”) is 37. Actor Maria Lark (TV’s “Medium”) is 29.

By The Associated Press