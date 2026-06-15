Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 21-27 includes Aubrey Plaza and Brandon Flowers

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 21-27:

June 21: Actor Bernie Kopell (“The Love Boat”) is 93. Actor Monte Markham (“The Second Hundred Years,” “Baywatch”) is 91. Actor Mariette Hartley is 86. Musician Ray Davies of The Kinks is 82. Actor Meredith Baxter (“Family Ties”) is 79. Actor Michael Gross (“Family Ties”) is 79. Drummer Joey Kramer of Aerosmith is 76. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 75. Actor Robyn Douglass (TV’s “Galactica,” film’s “Breaking Away”) is 74. Actor Leigh McCloskey (“Dallas”) is 71. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (“Opus,” “Bloom County”) is 69. Actor Josh Pais (“Ray Donovan”) is 68. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 67. Actor Marc Copage (“Julia”) is 64. Actor Doug Savant (“Desperate Housewives,” “Melrose Place”) is 62. Guitarist Porter Howell of Little Texas is 62. Actor Michael Dolan (“Hamburger Hill,” “Biloxi Blues”) is 61. Filmmaker Lana Wachowski (“The Matrix,” “Speed Racer”) is 61. Actor Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) is 59. Actor Paula Irvine (“Santa Barbara”) is 58. Country singer Allison Moorer is 54. Actor Juliette Lewis is 53. Actor Maggie Siff (“Mad Men”) is 52. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 51. Guitarist Mike Einziger of Incubus is 50. Actor Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World,” ″Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 47. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 45. Actor Jussie Smollett (“Empire”) is 44. Actor Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 43. Singer Kris Allen (“American Idol”) is 41. Singer Lana Del Rey is 41. Actor Jascha Washington (“Big Momma’s House” films) is 37. Bassist Chandler Baldwin of LANCO is 34. Singer Rebecca Black is 29.

June 22: Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 83. Journalist Brit Hume is 83. Singer Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon is 82. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan of The Turtles is 79. Singer Todd Rundgren is 78. Actor Meryl Streep is 77. Actor Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) is 77. Singer Cyndi Lauper is 73. Actor Chris Lemmon (“Airport ’77” ) is 72. Bassist Derek Forbes (Simple Minds) is 70. Bassist Garry Beers of INXS is 69. Actor Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead,” “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.”) is 68. Bassist Alan Anton of Cowboy Junkies is 67. Actor Tracy Pollan (“Family Ties”) is 66. Keyboardist Jimmy Somerville (Bronski Beat) is 65. Actor Amy Brenneman is 62. Singer Mike Edwards of Jesus Jones is 62. Singer Steven Page (Barenaked Ladies) is 56. Actor Michael Trucco (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 56. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub (“24” ) is 55. TV personality Carson Daly is 53. Guitarist Chris Traynor (Helmet) is 53. Actor Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) is 52. Actor Lecy Goranson (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 52. Comedian Mike O’Brien (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. TV personality Jai Rodriguez (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 47. Actor Lindsay Ridgeway (“Boy Meets World”) is 41. Singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) is 29.

June 23: Singer Diana Trask is 86. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 80. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 79. Actor Jim Metzler (“North and South”) is 75. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 70. Actor Frances McDormand is 69. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 64. Director Joss Whedon (“The Avengers,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 62. Singer Chico DeBarge is 56. Actor Selma Blair is 54. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 52. Singer KT Tunstall is 51. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghost Town DJs is 51. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 50. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 49. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 46. Singer Duffy is 42.

June 24: Singer Arthur Brown is 84. Actor Michele Lee is 84. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown (“The Rookies”) is 83. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 81. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 79. Actor Peter Weller is 79. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 77. Actor Nancy Allen (“RoboCop,” “Carrie”) is 76. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 76. Actor Joe Penny (“Jake and the Fatman,” “Riptide”) is 70. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 67. Musician Siedah Garrett is 66. Actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) is 65. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 65. Actor Sherry Stringfield (“ER”) is 59. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 56. Actor Carla Gallo (“Bones”) is 51. Actor Amir Talai (“LA to Vegas”) is 49. Actor Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” “The Office”) is 47. Actor Minka Kelly is 46. Actor Vanessa Ray (“Blue Bloods”) is 45. Actor Justin Hires (2016′s “MacGyver,” ″Rush Hour”) is 41. Actor Candice Patton (TV’s “The Flash”) is 41. Singer Solange Knowles is 40. Actor Max Ehrich (“The Young and the Restless,” “Under the Dome”) is 35. Actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird”) is 33.

June 25: Singer Eddie Floyd is 89. Actor Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” “The Women of Brewster Place”) is 87. Actor Mary Beth Peil (“The Good Wife,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 86. Singer Carly Simon is 83. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 79. Director-actor Michael Lembeck (directed “Santa Clause,” acted in “One Day at a Time”) is 78. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 74. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 72. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 71. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais is 65. Actor John Benjamin Hickey (“The Big C”) is 63. Actor Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” “Profiler”) is 62. Rapper Richie Rich is 59. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None the Richer) is 55. Actor Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 55. Bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback is 54. Actor Linda Cardellini (“ER,” “Scooby Doo”) is 51. Actor Busy Philipps (“ER,” “Dawson’s Creek”) is 47.

June 26: Jazz pianist Dave Grusin is 92. Singer Billy Davis Jr. of the Fifth Dimension is 88. Singer Georgie Fame is 83. Actor Clive Francis (“The Crown”) is 80. Singer Brenda Holloway is 80. Actor Michael Paul Chan (“The Closer”) is 76. Actor Robert Davi (“Profiler”) is 75. Musician Mick Jones of The Clash is 71. Actor Gedde Watanabe (“ER,” “Sixteen Candles”) is 71. Singer Chris Isaak is 70. Singer Patty Smyth is 69. Singer Terri Nunn of Berlin is 67. Singer Harriet Wheeler of The Sundays is 63. Guitarist Eddie Perez of The Mavericks is 58. Bassist Colin Greenwood of Radiohead is 57. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson (“Magnolia,” “Boogie Nights”) is 56. Actor Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”) is 56. Actor Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 56. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 56. Actor Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) is 56. Keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein of Newsboys is 52. Singer Gretchen Wilson is 52. Drummer Nathan Followill of Kings of Leon is 47. Singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is 47. Actor Jason Schwartzman (“Slackers,” “Rushmore”) is 46. Actor Aubrey Plaza (“Parks and Recreation”) is 42. Actor Jennette McCurdy (“iCarly”) is 34. Singer-actor Ariana Grande is 33.

June 27: Singer Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys is 84. Actor Julia Duffy (“Newhart”) is 75. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 71. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 67. Writer-director J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Alias”) is 60. Singer Draco Rosa (Menudo) is 57. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. (“Battle Creek”) is 56. TV personality Jo Frost (“Supernanny”) is 55. Actor Yancey Arias (“Kingpin”) is 55. Actor Christian Kane (“Leverage,” “The Librarians”) is 54. Actor Tobey Maguire is 51. Singer Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer is 50. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 48. Reality star Khloe Kardashian is 42. Actor Drake Bell (“Drake and Josh”) is 40. Actor Sam Claflin (“Hunger Games” films) is 40. Actor Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”) is 39. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter” films) is 37. Actor Madylin Sweeten (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 35. Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony is 30. Singer H.E.R. is 29. Actor Chandler Riggs (“The Walking Dead”) is 27.

By The Associated Press