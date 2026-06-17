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Macy’s Fourth of July show to feature Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Salt-N-Pepa and Shaboozey

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By AP News
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Macy's-Fourth of July

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NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a Fourth of July fireworks show live on NBC featuring Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Salt-N-Pepa, Noah Kahan, Bebe Rexha and Shaboozey.

The 50th edition of the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration in New York City will fire 85,000 shells in 30 colors from six barges, as well as host a new laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge. The fireworks show will be accompanied by a vocal performance by “The Voice” season 29 winner Alexia Jayy.

TV viewers can watch on NBC or see it simulcast live on Peacock from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST and live to tape on Central, Mountain and Pacific times. A Spanish language simulcast will air on Telemundo starting at 8 p.m. EST.

“‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ delivers the largest Independence Day celebration in the nation through a show-stopping spectacle that reminds us of the power of connection and shared experience. We’re proud to honor our 50th Fireworks with an expanded show, never-before-seen effects and music’s biggest stars for a truly unforgettable celebration,” Will Coss, Macy’s 4th of July executive producer, said in a statement.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

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