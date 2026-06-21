Man falls to his death during rock concert at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — A 51-year-old man fell to his death during a concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:51 p.m. found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position,” New York City Police said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released his name.

The rock band “Goose” was performing. In a statement on Facebook, the band said it was “deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred.”