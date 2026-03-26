Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
74.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

The Oscars are moving to the Peacock Theater in 2029, their first year on YouTube

By AP News
Oscars - AEG

Oscars - AEG

Photo Icon View Photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars are leaving Hollywood.

In 2029, the year the telecast moves from ABC to YouTube, the ceremony itself will move from its longtime home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles and the Peacock Theater, 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) away.

The Academy announced Thursday that it has reached a 10-year agreement with AEG, which operates the L.A. Live complex where the Peacock Theater sits.

It’s a surprising move, given that the Dolby was developed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences itself, expressly as a home for the Oscars. The ceremony has been held there since 2002.

The Peacock Theater is next to the Crypto.com Arena, home to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kings. In recent years, the theater has hosted the Emmy Awards and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.