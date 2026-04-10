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Oscars set dates for 99th and 100th broadcast, before move to YouTube

By AP News
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LOS ANGELES (AP) — The organization that puts on the Oscars has set dates for its final two shows on ABC, including the 100th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC said Tuesday that the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, and the 100th on March 5, 2028.

They will be the last ceremonies broadcast on its longtime network home before the show moves to YouTube in 2029, and the last two held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film academy just recently announced that the show would also have a new physical location at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles as part of a 10-year agreement with AEG. ABC and the film academy will continue to air the show at its earlier time of 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The 98th Oscars last month saw a 9% dip in ratings after several years of gains. Conan O’Brien returned to host the show which saw “One Battle After Another” take best picture and director, Michael B. Jordan win best actor, for “Sinners,” and Jessie Buckley pick up best actress, for “Hamnet.”

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

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