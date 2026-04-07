What to know about Offset, the rapper who was shot outside a Florida casino

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement is investigating who may have shot Offset, a former member of the influential hip-hop trio Migos, outside a Florida casino Monday.

Police have detained two people and said the shooting followed a fight at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, just north of Miami. The rapper was in stable condition at a hospital Tuesday. Investigators were working to identify others involved, police said.

As details about the shooting emerge, here is what to know about the prominent Atlanta rapper.

Musical accolades

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, first made a name for himself as one-third of the two-time Grammy-nominated Migos. The Atlanta trio is one of the most popular hip-hop groups of all time, celebrated for their rapid-fire triplet flow, an often-imitated delivery that changed the trajectory of modern trap.

Their career kicked off with the 2013 hit “Versace,” leading to several multi-platinum selling singles: “Bad and Boujee,” which went No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Stir Fry,” “Narcos,” and “T-Shirt” among them. Migos released four full-length albums across their career, effectively closing that chapter after Offset’s cousin Takeoff, another member of Migos, was shot dead in 2022.

As a solo artist known for his idiosyncratic style — a melodic, aggressive finesse — Offset has released three full-length albums. In 2019 he released “Father of Four,” and in 2023 he made “Set It Off,” in what he described to The Associated Press at the time as an effort to “bring rap back” in a genre currently led by a trend of rappers who sing.

The rapper told AP last year that the song “‘Set It Off’ was a freedom,” and proof that he could shine as a solo artist outside of Migos. His more recent album, 2025’s “Kiari,” by contrast, is “me, for what I am, and recognizing who I am,” he said.

“I feel like sometimes you could get lost in trying to please other people and trying to do what they want you to do,” he said. “So, this is like my rebellion. My rebellion album.”

Relationship with Cardi B

Offset’s relationship with rapper Cardi B has also been a source of public interest. The pair were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta.

In 2024, Cardi B announced that she filed for divorce. They have three children together: 7-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4-year-old son Wave Set Cephus and toddler Blossom. The couple produced numerous songs together as well, like “Clout,” “Jealousy” and “Icey.”

In August 2024, Cardi B asked the courts for primary custody of her children and sought child support from Offset.

Previous violence against the group

More than three years ago, Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley.

Police said Takeoff was an innocent bystander when he was shot after a disagreement over a dice game. Takeoff’s death was among a string of fatal shootings in recent years that involved hip-hop stars such as Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock and Young Dolph.

Offset embarked on a solo career years before Takeoff’s death.

The third member of Migos, rapper Quavo, sought to transform his nephew Takeoff’s shooting into a force for change, holding a summit against gun violence in 2024.

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Associated Press writer Safiyah Riddle contributed reporting from Montgomery, Alabama.

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer