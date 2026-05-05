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Select list of nominees for 2026 Tony Awards

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By AP News
Tony Awards

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NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award nominations have been announced, and the five shows competing for best musical are “The Lost Boys”; “Schmigadoon!”; “Titanique”; and “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).”

The best new play category is made up of “The Balusters”; “Giant”; “Liberation”; and “Little Bear Ridge Road.”

The Tony Awards will be handed out June 7 at Radio City Music Hall during a telecast hosted by Pink. The awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here are select nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday:

Best Musical

“The Lost Boys”; “Schmigadoon!”; “Titaníque”; “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Play

“The Balusters”; “Giant”; “Liberation”; “Little Bear Ridge Road”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; “Becky Shaw”; “Every Brilliant Thing”; “Fallen Angels”; “Oedipus”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; “Ragtime”; “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Will Harrison, “Punch”; Nathan Lane, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; John Lithgow, “Giant”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Every Brilliant Thing”; Mark Strong, “Oedipus”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Rose Byrne, “Fallen Angels”; Carrie Coon, “Bug”; Susannah Flood, “Liberation”; Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”; Kelli O’Hara, “Fallen Angels”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher, “Chess”; Luke Evans, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Joshua Henry, “Ragtime”; Sam Tutty, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Ragtime”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sara Chase, “Schmigadoon!”; Stephanie Hsu, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Caissie Levy, “Ragtime”; Marla Mindelle, “Titanique”; Christiani Pitts, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”; Hannah Cruz, “Chess”; Rachel Dratch, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Ana Gasteyer, “Schmigadoon!”; Nichelle Lewis, “Ragtime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”; André De Shields, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; Bryce Pinkham, “Chess”; Ben Levi Ross, “Ragtime”; Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Liberation”; Marylouise Burke, “The Balusters”; Aya Cash, “Giant”; Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; June Squibb, “Marjorie Prime”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Christopher Abbott, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; Danny Burstein, “Marjorie Prime”; Brandon J. Dirden, “Waiting for Godot”; Alden Ehrenreich, “Becky Shaw”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”; Richard Thomas, “The Balusters”

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner, “Giant”; Robert Icke, “Oedipus”; Kenny Leon, “The Balusters”; Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”; Whitney White, “Liberation”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “The Lost Boys”; Lear deBessonet, “Ragtime”; Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”; Tim Jackson, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)”; Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “Schmigadoon!”; Ellenore Scott, “Ragtime”; Ani Taj, “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show”; Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”; Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, “The Lost Boys”

Best Book of a Musical

“The Lost Boys,” David Hornsby and Chris Hoch; “Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul; “Titanique,” Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue; “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” (Music: Caroline Shaw); “August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” (Music: Steve Bargonetti); “The Lost Boys” (Music & Lyrics: The Rescues); “Schmigadoon!” (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul); “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” (Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan)

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Online: http://tonyawards.com

By The Associated Press

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