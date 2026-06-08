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Select list of winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

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By AP News
2026 Tony Awards - Show

2026 Tony Awards - Show

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NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners so far at the 2026 Tony Awards.

Best play

“Liberation” by Bess Wohl

Actress in a leading role in a play

Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Actor in a leading role in a play

John Lithgow, “Giant”

Actress in a featured role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Actress in a featured role in a musical

Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”

Actor in a featured role in a musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”

Direction of a musical

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”

Direction of a play

Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Original score

“Schmigadoon!” (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)

Book of a musical

“Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul

Choreography

“Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons

Play

“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” Joe Mantello

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For more coverage of the 2026 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards.

By The Associated Press

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