Select list of winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are select winners so far at the 2026 Tony Awards.
Best play
“Liberation” by Bess Wohl
Actress in a leading role in a play
Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”
Actor in a leading role in a play
John Lithgow, “Giant”
Actress in a featured role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, “The Lost Boys”
Actor in a featured role in a musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, “The Lost Boys”
Direction of a musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, “Cats: The Jellicle Ball”
Direction of a play
Joe Mantello, “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Original score
“Schmigadoon!” (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)
Book of a musical
“Schmigadoon!” Cinco Paul
Choreography
“Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons
Play
“Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman” Joe Mantello
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For more coverage of the 2026 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards.
By The Associated Press