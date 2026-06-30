What to Stream: ‘Enola Holmes 3,’ Madonna and the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’

“Enola Holmes 3” and a new album from Madonna are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also, among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: the “Legally Blonde” prequel series, a look at Ralph Lauren’s stamp collection celebrating America’s 250th birthday and “Obsession” arriving on premium video-on-demand services.

New movies to stream from June 29-July 5

— Unexpected box-office staying power pushed back its home release, but Curry Barker’s “Obsession” arrives Tuesday, June 30, on premium on demand. Despite a production budget of $750,000, the Focus Features release has amassed more than $337 million in worldwide ticket sales since opening in mid-May. In it, Bear (Michael Johnston) uses a One Wish Willow to wish that his crush (Inde Navarrette) loves him.

— Millie Bobby Brown returns as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes in “Enola Holmes 3” (July 1, Netflix). In the series’ third film, Enola prepares for her impending wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) when her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), is kidnapped.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

Stream Madonna’s new album on July 3

— Madge hath returned. “Confessions II,” the sequel to Madonna’s beloved 2005 album “Confessions on a Dance Floor,” arrives Friday — 21 years after the original. The original has been widely regarded as a return to the top of her pop powers. The critically acclaimed release, which produced such hits as “Hung Up,” “Sorry,” “Get Together” and “Jump,” was dance-pop disco for a new era of clubgoers. So, what will this new era bring? Judging by the previously released “Confessions II” tracks, the breathy “I Feel So Free,” the house rhythms of “Love Sensation” and the Sabrina Carpenter collaboration “Bring Your Love,” a good time is on the horizon.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from June 29-July 5

— Oscar winner Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) stars in “Zorro,” a new limited French series about Don Diego de la Vega, a dashing, wealthy nobleman living in 1821 Los Angeles. This Diego de la Vega hasn’t tapped into his Zorro alter ego for 20 years, but when he unexpectedly becomes the mayor of LA, he finds himself in a battle against corruption threatening his city. The Zorro persona is reborn, and de la Vega must balance politics, family and his secret role as a vigilante. The show will stream on MHz Choice and its subscription channels on Prime Video and Roku beginning Tuesday, June 30.

— We learn in the new Prime Video series, “Elle,” that before she went to Harvard law school, Elle Woods was a happy teen living in the Los Angeles sunshine in a McMansion, until her father gets a new job in…Seattle. The bubbly pink-loving teen quickly finds out that her new school is in its grunge period where Nirvana rules, and even the school’s cheerleaders wear flannel. Despite a variety of setbacks, Elle eventually finds her people and comes to love her new school. Newcomer Lexi Minetree plays the younger Elle, but at certain angles and in certain moments you’ll swear you’re looking at Reese Witherspoon. Season 2 just wrapped filming. It premieres on Wednesday, July 1.

— You may have heard that Ralph Lauren has designed a USPS Stamp Collection in time for America’s 250th birthday. Thirteen stamps were chosen that honor quintessential American images. A new special by The History Channel called “Ralph Lauren’s American Icons” dives deeper into the intention behind the project and features both previously unseen archival material and interviews with David Lauren, Ken Burns and more. It streams Sunday, July 5 on the History Channel app, History.com and On Demand.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from June 29-July 5

— Dating as far back as the Game Boy, Nintendo consoles have long appealed to players who like a little toe-tapping with their alien-zapping. “Rhythm Heaven Groove” continues that tradition, challenging gamers to chop vegetables, punch fruit and swing sledgehammers while keeping to the beat. Those are just a few of the 80 single-player minigames in this package, which also features Beatspell, a rhythmic role-playing adventure that requires nimble finger-work to cast spells. You can also round up three friends for 30 multiplayer contests, some competitive, some cooperative. Get into the groove Thursday, July 2, on the Switch.

— Lou Kesten

By The Associated Press