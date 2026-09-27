The MTV VMAs are here with Taylor Swift making history and Madonna leading the nods: How to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are here and Swifties, it looks like the night is already yours.

Earlier this week it was announced that Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors, becoming the most awarded artist in VMA history.

Swift is currently tied with Beyoncé for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. They have 30 each. (Eminem is the male artist with the most VMAs with 15.) The new award, which according to the VMAs is meant to recognize artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” will bring her total to 31.

She will also debut the music video for her new song, “Patient Zero,” during the award show. Swift directed the visual, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

“Patient Zero” is also her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

Here’s what else to know ahead of Sunday night’s show.

How to watch the show

The two-hour MTV Video Music Awards show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

It is the first time since 2017 that the VMAs have picked a location that is not in New York or New Jersey.

The VMAs are also simulcast on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will become available to stream globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.

Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMAs nominee and three-time winner, will host. Snoop made his debut on the VMAs stage in 1994. He closed the show in 1999 with Dr. Dre and Eminem and returned for a tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. and again for a performance with Eminem in 2022.

Who’s nominated at the 2026 MTV VMAs

Madonna leads the 2026 MTV Video Music Award nominations. The pop superstar has been nominated in every decade of her musical career. She has 19 competitive MTV VMA wins and in 1986 became the first solo female artist to receive the Video Vanguard Award.

She is up for 11 awards at this year’s ceremony, including video, artist and song of the year, as well as best collaboration, dance, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Taylor Swift follows with the second-most nominations with nine. She is up for video and artist of the year as well as best pop, direction, art direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

Madonna and Swift are followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter with seven nods each to their names, as well as Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with five. Blackpink’s LISA has four and Shakira, Tate McRae, GENER8ION and Yung Lean are tied for three.

Who’s performing at the 2026 MTV VMAs

Madonna will open the show. It will mark her first performance at the VMAs in 23 years.

Kacey Musgraves will pay homage to the late, great Dolly Parton. The country music icon, whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and acclaim, died in Nashville of cancer in August. She was 80.

Raye, Sombr and Teddy Swims will pay tribute to George Michael, who died 10 years ago on Christmas Day. He was 53.

It’s double duty for Raye, who also will perform solo.

Other performers include GENER8ION with Yung Lean, Shaboozey with Gunna, as well as Lisa and Sienna Spiro.

Who’s presenting at the 2026 MTV VMAs

Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Tyla and Troye Sivan will present.

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For more coverage of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/mtv-video-music-awards

By MARIA SHERMAN

AP Music Writer