6 people die in a stampede during military recruitment in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Six people died in a stampede during a military recruitment event in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Wednesday, according to the country’s military.

The military said the stampede was “triggered by an unexpected surge of applicants who breached security protocols” and arrived at the stadium where recruitment was taking place before the slated time. Many others were injured and transported to a military hospital.

Recruitments for security agencies often attract large crowds of young people seeking employment in a country grappling with high youth unemployment.

The once-promising economy of the West African nation collapsed under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation hit a 21-year high of more than 50% in 2022 before cooling to 8% in October 2025 after an economic reform backed by the IMF. Nearly 39% of youth are unemployed, according to government data.

By EDWARD ACQUAH

Associated Press