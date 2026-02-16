Flights are delayed as workers strike at Kenya’s main airport

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flights at the main airport in Kenya were delayed on Monday as workers launched a planned strike over a labor dispute with authorities, demanding better pay and working conditions.

Kenya’s main airline issued a travel advisory, urging customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Kenya Airways said air traffic control operation delays were affecting departures and arrivals and that there would be a schedule adjustment.

“Passengers are advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed flight status,” the airline said.

The Kenya Airports Authority said it had put in place contingency measures to minimize disruptions and was engaging stakeholders to resolve the ongoing strike, stressing its openness to constructive dialogue.

Airport workers issued a seven-day strike notice last week over implementation issues with a collective bargaining agreement signed between the union and the authorities. The workers are demanding better working conditions, as well as better pay and benefits.

Kenya’s main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is a major transport hub for regional and international travel, trade and tourism.