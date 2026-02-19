Bus crash in South Africa leaves 4 dead, 31 hurt as rescue efforts continue

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A bus crash in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday has left at least four people dead and 31 injured, authorities said.

The bus was traveling from the Gauteng province in South Africa to Zimbabwe when it lost control and swerved into a ditch on the N1 highway close to the border with Zimbabwe, according to the provincial minister for transport, Violet Mathye.

“So far we have confirmation of four fatalities, while some other people have been transported to hospital. We will give other numbers as we get them,” Mathye told public broadcaster SABC. The bus was still trapped in the ditch with passengers inside.

The Limpopo transport department said in a statement that the cause of the accident was initially unknown.

The accident occurred around the same area where 42 people were killed during another bus crash in October.