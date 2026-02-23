Armed group in Nigeria kills 38 people and abducts others during attack

Police in Nigeria say 38 people were killed and others were abucted in an attack last week in northwestern Zamfara state.

Authorities received intelligence before the attack Thursday but a lack of road access prevented police from reaching the area in time, state police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar told The Associated Press.

“By the time we have our way, the assailants have invaded the community and killed 38 while also abducting many residents,” Abubakar said Monday.

Investigators in the West African nation are compiling a list of women and children who were abducted, Abubakar said.

The attack in Tungan Duste, a community in the Anka local government area of Zamfara state, is the latest assault on civilians in Nigeria’s northern region, where attacks are frequent. In nearby Kebbi, 33 people were killed in simultaneous attacks last week.

The African Union, which includes 55 member states on the continent, condemned the attack Sunday and called for the release of abducted women and children.

“The African Union unequivocally rejects all acts of terrorism and violent extremism against civilian populations, particularly women and children, as grave violations of human rights and serious threats to peace, security, and stability,” the organization said in a statement.

Nigeria is battling a complex security crisis from different armed groups. The United States has sent troops to the West African nation to help advise its military on the fight against insecurity.

By TUNDE OMELEHIN

Associated Press