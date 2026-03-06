Islamic militants abduct more than 300 people in northeastern Nigeria, officials say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Islamic militants attacked a town in northeastern Nigeria on Friday, abducting more than 300 people, including women and children, local officials said.

The attack happened in the town of Ngoshe in Borno state, according to Bulama Sawa, an official from the Gwoza area. He told The Associated Press the attack was likely in retaliation for an operation by the military that killed three commanders of the militant Boko Haram group.

Separate attacks also took place in the communities of Konduga, Marte, Jakana, and Mainok between Wednesday and early Friday, according to a military spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Uba Sani, said the troops were able to repel the attacks on Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok, but “a number of brave soldiers paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” along with a senior officer. He did not elaborate on military casualtties.

Sani described the assaults as “failed attacks” and “increasing desperation of terrorist elements under sustained operational pressure across the theatre.”