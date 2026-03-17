2 men found with hundreds of ants are charged with illegally dealing in wildlife in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Chinese national and a Kenyan man were charged Tuesday with unlawfully dealing in wildlife species after they were found in possession of hundreds of live ants stored in specialized tubes.

The case was the latest focused on the alleged smuggling of ants in the East African country, where authorities last year described a growing trend in the trafficking of ants to markets in Europe and Asia. Officials have not said if the ants are sought after as pets or for other purposes.

The suspects, identified as Zhang Kequn and Charles Mwangi, appeared in a courtroom in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Tuesday. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecutors say Kequn had been sourcing the ants from Mwangi, allegedly paying 60,000 Kenyan shillings ($463) for an initial batch of 600 ants and 70,000 shillings ($540) for another batch of 700.

The suspects were arrested on March 10 after authorities found them possessing 1,948 garden ants, stored in specialized tubes, and an additional 300 ants in tissue rolls. Prosecutors say the suspects did not have the permits required under Kenya’s wildlife conservation laws to handle or trade in such species.

Mwangi faces a separate charge after he was allegedly found with more live ants.

The suspects remain in custody.

David Lusweti, an attorney for Kequn, told The Associated Press that the suspects didn’t know they were breaking the law.

“They have seen potential that they are able to sell outside the country, they believe that they can make a living out of it,” he said.

Last year two Belgian teenagers were charged with wildlife piracy in what Kenyan authorities called part of a trend in trafficking smaller and lesser known species after they were found with 5,000 ants in test tubes. The insects were said to be destined for European and Asian markets, and Kenyan authorities valued the ants at 1 million shillings ($7,700).

At the time, the Kenya Wildlife Service said the illegal export of the ants “not only undermines Kenya’s sovereign rights over its biodiversity but also deprives local communities and research institutions of potential ecological and economic benefits.”

In a separate criminal case, also last year, a Kenyan man and a Vietnamese national were also charged with illegal trafficking for possession of 400 ants.

By DESMOND TIRO

Associated Press