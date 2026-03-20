New Zealand wins the toss and bowls in the 3rd T20 against South Africa

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to field Friday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against South Africa at Eden Park.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after South Africa won the first match by seven wickets and New Zealand the second by 68 runs.

Both teams made one lineup change. South Africa named right-arm pacer Lutho Sipamla in place of Ottneil Baartman while New Zealand recalled Bevon Jacobs in place of Josh Clarkson.

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Lineups:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Lockie Ferguson.

Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket