South Africa wins the toss and bats in the fourth T20 against New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss Sunday and chosen to bowl in the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand.

After a series of low-scoring matches, New Zealand leads the series 2-1. South Africa won the first match by seven wickets while New Zealand won the second by 68 runs and the third by eight wickets.

Tom Latham, who made 63 to lead New Zealand to victory in the third match on Friday, is out of action with a thumb injury.

Latham’s opening partner Devon Conway, captain Mitchell Santner and pacer Lockie Ferguson are all unavailable for the last two matches of the series.

Wicketkeeper batter Dane Cleaver has been recalled to the New Zealand lineup for the first time since 2023 and batter Katene Clarke will make his debut while Josh Clarkson returns. Jimmy Neesham will captain New Zealand.

South Africa made two changes, naming offspinner Prenelan Subrayen to make his debut and recalling Ottneil Bartman. Seamers Nqobani Mokoena and Lutho Sipamla are rested.

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Lineups:

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Jimmy Neesham (captain), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears.

South Africa: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket