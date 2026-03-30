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Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 in South Sudan after a dispute at a gold mine

By AP News

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Gunmen killed more than 70 people in South Sudan over a gold mining row on the outskirts of the capital over the weekend, a police spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

A video of dozens of bodies at an open ground was shared online, and a local journalist said many other victims are believed to have fled to the bushes.

The gold mining site at Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has in the past been the site of violent clashes between illegal miners and mining companies.

Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc said he would share more information about the attack once he gets more details.

“All I know is that unknown gunmen attacked Jebel Iraq at a gold mine. There are more than 70 dead and many more injured,” he said.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition, or SPLM/A-IO, condemned the attack on Monday and blamed government forces.

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