Iran war dampens Easter season for millions in Ethiopia as gas and food prices rise

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Millions of Christians in Ethiopia observed Good Friday in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday as celebrations — ahead of their Easter Sunday this weekend — were dampened by fuel scarcity and rising food prices caused by the Iran war.

Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christians follow a calendar that differs from the one used by most of the world’s Christians, who observed Easter on April 5.

Good Friday follows a 55-day fast, locally known as Abiy Tsom, which features communal prayers and many worshippers donning traditional white attire. This is followed by a festive vigil during which parishioners seek forgiveness and peace ahead of Easter Sunday.

But high prices have affected both travel and the slaughtering of animals, a communal ritual.

One resident, Samuel Teshome, said the price of sheep has almost doubled, making it too expensive for his family.

Another resident, Sirawdink Admaus, said the price of a rooster has almost doubled.

Sellers said this is due to increased costs of transporting animals from rural areas.

Ethiopia faces a fuel shortage, with few stations stocking the commodity. Some businesspeople have turned to the black market for supply, where prices are even higher.

Tefera Aragaw, a minibus taxi driver, said the long wait at gas stations has disrupted his income, and he anticipated a subdued Easter celebration.

“We have been waiting for three days, and we spent the nights here. There is also a possibility that we may not be able to get fuel at all,” he said.

The government has introduced cost-saving measures including allowing most public servants to work from home and prioritizing fuel supply to essential services.

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By SAMUEL GETACHEW

Associated Press