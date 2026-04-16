Gabon’s former prime minister, a critic of the junta, has been arrested

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon ‘s former prime minister and leading opposition figure Alain-Claude Bilie-By-Nze has been arrested by the country’s security forces, his party announced in a statement on Thursday.

The arrest took place at his home on Wednesday by agents of the General Directorate of Investigations (DGR), an intelligence agency, the party, Ensemble pour le Gabon (EPG), said.

It described the arrest as “arbitrary, brutal, and manifestly contrary to the fundamental principles of the rule of law.”

According to EPG, its leader was arrested for a five-million Central African franc debt ($8,999) dating back to 2008. At the time, Bilie-By-Nze, now 58, was one of the organizers of the National Cultural Festival, a public event celebrating the country’s cultural heritage. A service provider had not been paid and continues to demand payment.

Bilie-By-Nze was the last prime minister for former Gabonese president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was ousted in a military coup in Aug. 2023. Bilie-By-Nzecame second in last year’s election in Gabon, the first since the 2023 coup, losing to the junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema.

“We call on the authorities of the Republic to act responsibly and guarantee a peaceful democratic framework, in accordance with Gabon’s national and international commitments,” EPG said.

By YVES-LAURENT GOMA

Associated Press