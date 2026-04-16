Ghana rescues 305 West African nationals, including 113 children, in anti-trafficking operation

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — More than 300 West African nationals, including 113 children, have been rescued after an intelligence-led bust by the Ghana Immigration Service on street begging networks in the capital of Accra, the agency said on Thursday.

The operation early Wednesday targeted suspected street begging rings exploiting foreign nationals linked to human trafficking across parts of the Greater Accra Region.

According to a U.S. State Department report in 2024, Ghana does not meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking despite efforts by the government. It is a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking in West Africa.

The country breakdown of the 305 nationals was not provided, but it is said to include 36 boys, 77 girls, 66 women and 126 men.

The agency said the high number of minors highlighted growing concerns over the use of children in organized begging schemes linked to human trafficking, and the operation was carried out to disrupt networks that exploit foreign nationals, particularly women and children, often under coercive arrangements.

By EDWARD ACQUAH

Associated Press