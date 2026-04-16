Activist Kemi Seba arrested in South Africa, faces extradition to Benin

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Prominent Beninese activist Kemi Seba has been arrested in South Africa for alleged conspiracy to commit a crime, police said Thursday, as he faces extradition to Benin where he is wanted for “inciting rebellion” following last year’s failed coup there.

Seba, whose birth name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, was arrested alongside his son during a sting operation in Pretoria, South Africa’s capital, police said.

The police, citing Interpol’s assistance, said they can confirm that Seba, 45, “is indeed a wanted fugitive in Benin in relation to crimes against the state.”

Seba and his son were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and immigration violations for allegedly planning illegal migration to Europe via Zimbabwe. A third accomplice, also in detention, was accused of paying roughly R250,000 ($15,000) to facilitate the cross-border movements.

The trio appeared at the Brooklyn magistrates’ court on Wednesday, according to the police, where the case was rescheduled until April 20.

Seba, meanwhile, was placed in police custody as the police plan to extradite him to Benin.

Benin in December issued an international arrest warrant against Seba for “incitement to rebellion” after he posted a video on social media expressing support for the failed coup. In the video, he was seen celebrating the attempted overthrow of President Patrice Talon as successful, calling it “the day of liberation” and describing the soldiers involved as “patriotic.”

Seba has also been a vocal supporter of recent coups in West Africa and of pro-Russian sentiments expressed by the coup leaders. He has strongly criticized France, Benin’s former colonial ruler, and its economic and political interests in Benin and the West African region. His French citizenship was revoked in 2024.

By MICHELLE GUMEDE

Associated Press