Benin court confirms Finance Minister Romauld Wadagni’s election as next president

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Benin ‘s Constitutional Court on Thursday confirmed the presidential election victory of Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni in the West African country’s weekend election.

Wadagni, 49, a political protege of outgoing President Patrice Talon, was declared the winner of Sunday’s election with 94.27% of the votes, with Paul Hounkpè, his opponent, garnering only 5.73%. The voter turnout was 63.57%, according to the court. The opposition candidate has five days to file any appeals before the court announces the final results.

Analysts had expected a huge win for Wadgani given the support of Talon, who is leaving office after ruling the country for 10 years. Talon has been accused of restricting the opposition leading up to the election.

Renaud Agbodjo, leader of the Democrats, the main opposition party, was not able to compete in the election after being unable to secure necessary parliamentary approval under a new law that the opposition says was designed to restrict the playing field.

Wadagni will have to confront growing insurgency in the northern region of the country. Last year, a group of soldiers mounted a failed coup attempt to overthrow Talon.

By VIRGILE AHISSOU

Associated Press