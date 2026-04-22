Alleged coup plotters in Nigeria arraigned on charges of treason and terrorism

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six people accused of plotting to overthrow Nigerian President Bola Tinubu were arraigned in court on Wednesday on charges of treason and terrorism.

All six suspects pleaded “not guilty” to all 13 charges, which were announced on Tuesday. They have been in the custody of the secret police for months.

The six suspects included a retired major general and a serving police inspector. A seventh suspect, former Bayelsa state Gov. Timipre Sylva, is accused of helping to conceal the plot and is still at large.

After taking their plea, the court adjourned the case until April 27, when it will hear their bail applications.

In the 13-count charge sheet, authorities said suspects “conspired with one another to levy war against the state to overawe the president of the Federal Republic.”

The Nigerian government first said it had foiled a coup attempt in January, when it announced that several military officers would stand trial.

The coup would have truncated nearly three decades of democratic rule in Africa’s most populous country, which returned to democracy in 1999.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

Associated Press