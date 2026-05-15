Students missing following attack by armed groups on school in northeastern Nigeria, police say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — An unspecified number of students are missing after suspected jihadi militants attacked a secondary school in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state on Friday, police told The Associated Press.

Several students cannot be accounted for after the attack, Nahum Daso, Borno police spokesperson said, adding that it is unclear if students were abducted and they can only confirm details of many students who “fled for safety during the pandemonium.”

The attack happened early morning in Askira-Uba, which borders the Sambisa Forest, a stronghold for armed groups.

Abduction of school children is common in Nigeria, where the government is battling several armed groups across the country. Analysts say the armed groups, including Boko Haram, often target schools for high ransoms as they tend to gain government’s attention.