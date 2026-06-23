Armed group in Nigeria kills at least 20 people and exchanges gunfire with police

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An armed group killed at least 20 people in a community located in the north-central region of Nigeria, police said Monday.

The attack occurred Sunday in the Kawel community located in the Bokkos area of Plateau State, police spokesman Alfred Alabo said in a statement.

Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the assailants, forcing them to retreat, Alabo said. No arrests were reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in a region that has experienced a recurring pattern of violence.

“The remains of the victims have since been released to their families for burial, as the families declined autopsy,” Alabo said.

Plateau State Gov. Caleb Mutfwang instructed the government’s emergency management and humanitarian agencies to provide immediate relief and support to victims and families, spokesperson Joyce Ramnap said in a statement.

An insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has killed thousands of people and displaced millions over the years, according to the United Nations. Armed gangs are also active in the northwest and north-central parts of the country.

A nighttime attack in March, killed 20 people in Gari Ya Waye community in Plateau.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

Associated Press