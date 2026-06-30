Senegalese lawmakers pass divisive reform curbing presidential powers

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Members of Senegal’s National Assembly on Monday adopted a controversial constitutional amendment that expands their role and reduces presidential powers, but the government said it will be put to a referendum.

The constitutional reform comes as political tensions rose between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his former prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, who was dismissed and elected as the president of the National Assembly last month.

The opposition views the initiative, proposed by Pastef, Sonko’s party, as political revenge by the former prime minister, who retains significant influence over the parliamentary majority.

Responding to calls from several opposition parties and civil society organizations, demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building to denounce the changes, waving placards and chanting the slogan “Hands off my Constitution!” Police fired tear gas and detained several opposition leaders and activists.

The reform strengthens parliament’s powers, such as requiring the government to inform the legislature of agreements related to the exploitation of natural resources. It also expands the powers of parliamentary inquiry committees.

The text also proposes the creation of a Constitutional Court to replace the current Constitutional Council. The new court would be composed of nine members, compared to the current seven.

Other changes include the incompatibility of the functions of head of state and leader of a political party, a limitation on the decisions that can be made by the executive branch between the presidential election and the official proclamation of the results, and stricter controls on the president’s power to dissolve the National Assembly.

The government said it will organize a referendum on the changes. It did not say when it will take place.

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press