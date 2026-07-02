Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bus crash in South Africa’s Western Cape leaves 16 dead and 20 injured

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least 16 people have been killed and 20 others injured when a bus transporting passengers to South Africa’s Eastern Cape province overturned in the early hours of Thursday.

According to authorities, the bus was transporting 78 passengers from the city of Cape Town in the Western Cape to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that the bus swerved to avoid colliding with a delivery vehicle when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned,” said Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane.

While initial reports indicated that nine people had been killed, further investigations on the scene revealed a total of 16 fatalities.

Those injured were transported to the hospital in the town of Worcester, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Cape Town, while at least 43 passengers refused any medical treatment.

“The cause of the crash will be subject to the ongoing investigation by the RTMC and the South African Police Services,” said Zwane.

Authorities have warned motorists to be extremely cautious when driving during the winter period due to fog causing poor visibility.

The roads can become extremely dangerous during this period because of fog, smoke, black ice and poor visibility.

This is the second fatal bus crash in South Africa this week after a bus driver was killed when a bus transporting Malawians to the Beitbridge border in Limpopo overturned on Wednesday.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.