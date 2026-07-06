Tanzanian authorities arrest dozens ahead of anti-government protests

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzanian authorities arrested dozens of people ahead of planned anti-government protests, part of a crackdown on calls demanding democratic reforms and the release of a key opposition figure.

Sylvester Mangure, the army spokesperson, warned Sunday against any demonstrations, following last week’s government ban on political rallies. He also accused “some people,” whom he didn’t identify, of “recruiting youth” to join the protests as they claimed the country’s army supported the planned demonstrations.

Young people have called for protests on Tuesday, coinciding with the 72nd anniversary of the ruling party’s establishment, to demand democratic changes and the release of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was arrested on treason charges after calling for electoral reforms ahead of last year’s general election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan won the disputed October election with 97% of the vote despite a widespread boycott and the absence of contestants from the two main opposition parties, Chadema, headed by Lissu, and ACT Wazalendo. More than 500 people were killed during three days of violent demonstrations challenging the electoral process, according to a government-appointed committee. Human rights groups and opposition leaders say the death toll was much higher.

On Sunday, Mangure asked the public to report anyone recruiting or organizing protesters, while promising that the army would safeguard the country’s peace.

“The army encourages citizens to continue engaging in nation-building activities without fear, and it will not hesitate to take action against those disrupting peace as provided for under the constitution,” he said.

Security has been significantly tightened in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, with soldiers and police officers patrolling major roads and public spaces. Critics say the heightened security presence is intended to deter demonstrators. However, authorities have not stated it was connected to the planned protests.

The city will also host on Tuesday its 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, locally known as SabaSaba, one of the country’s largest annual commercial events.

Police spokesperson David Misime said on Saturday that law enforcement agencies had intensified operations and cracked down on groups allegedly mobilizing people to participate in what authorities describe as illegal demonstrations.

“Strong action will be taken against anyone who participates in the unlawful riots being mobilized through social media,” Misime said.

Last week, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said people had been arrested for recruiting youth to take part in Tuesday’s protests. He did not reveal the exact number of those arrested.