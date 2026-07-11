South Africa seeks tariff exemption as US probes forced labor tied to imports

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has asked the United States to exempt it from proposed tariffs linked to a U.S. investigation into the enforcement of bans on imports of products made with forced labor in dozens of countries, arguing that it has robust laws prohibiting the practice.

A South African delegation led by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition appeared before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington this week as part of a Section 301 investigation examining whether at least 60 economies adequately enforce bans on imports of goods made with forced labor.

The delegation stressed that South Africa has ratified key International Labor Organization conventions prohibiting forced labor and has legislation that allows authorities to block imports produced using forced labor. It also noted that goods produced through prison labor are already prohibited under South African law.

It urged Washington not to impose a proposed 12.5% tariff on South African exports and requested exemptions for key exports, including platinum group metals, vehicles, citrus, seafood, wine, and nuts, arguing there was no evidence they were produced using forced labor.

Trade relations between Washington and Pretoria have become increasingly strained with repeated tensions over trade and foreign policy in recent years, including disagreements over tariffs, South Africa’s domestic policies and differing positions on several conflicts, including the war in Gaza.

South Africa has long benefited from duty-free access to the U.S. market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, a trade program that has supported billions of dollars in exports from sub-Saharan Africa. The program is due to expire unless renewed by the U.S. Congress.

South Africa’s Trade Minister Parks Tau said the U.S. remained an important trading partner, adding that the government would continue to engage with Washington on the probe and other issues, such as the existing U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

After the hearing, the U.S. trade office gave time for additional submissions by Thursday, before it was to make a decision.

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AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By MICHELLE GUMEDE

Associated Press