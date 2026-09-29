South Africa announces measures to tackle violence against women after series of killings

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new measures Tuesday to combat gender-based violence following the killing of at least 11 women in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, since July.

The measures include an audit of women’s safety to be completed within 60 days, requiring local authorities across the country to identify dangerous and high-risk areas, including places with broken streetlights, abandoned buildings and poorly secured parks.

Ramaphosa also ordered police and the National Prosecuting Authority to review within 90 days unresolved cases involving murders, attempted murders, rapes and other gender-based violence cases, he said in a televised national address on Tuesday.

The recent spate of killings in Ekurhuleni has frightened residents, particularly after the 11th victim’s body was discovered Sunday. The area remains on high alert while authorities investigate whether a serial killer or killers are responsible.

Ramaphosa said four suspects have been arrested. In some cases, police have identified persons of interest and collected forensic material, including DNA, blood samples, clothing, cellphones and cellphone records.

While police have not confirmed that the recent killings are linked, they have sparked fear and anger over the country’s long-term femicide and violent crime problem.

“This cannot be accepted as a normal part of life in South Africa,” said Ramaphosa. “We must confront an uncomfortable truth. What we have done has not been enough.”

He said the audits would be followed by funded plans to address the identified hotspots and backlogs in solving gender-based violence crimes.

South Africa recorded 5,427 homicides from April to July, according to the country’s official crime statistics. Its femicide rate is among the highest in the world, according to UN Women, the United Nations agency for gender equality.

Ramaphosa called on men to lead the fight against gender-based violence, noting that most women who experience such violence know their attackers.

A 2022 study by a South African think tank found that more than 35% of South African adult women had experienced physical or sexual violence at some point.

“Women change their routes home, avoid going out at night and warn one another about dangerous places and dangerous men. We have placed the burden of male violence on women,” said Ramaphosa.

He said a high-level investigating team had been assigned to investigate the Ekurhuleni killings.

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AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press