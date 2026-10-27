Number of people fleeing Ethiopia into Kenya rises to 36,000 as local leaders appeal for support

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The number of people fleeing violence in Ethiopia into neighboring Kenya has risen to 36,000, the United Nations said Tuesday, as fighting near the border town of Moyale continues to displace civilians, mostly women and children.

The Kenya Red Cross said the displaced people were sheltering in six camps and villages within host communities.

“More food supplies are reaching the camps and our volunteers are helping prepare and serve hot meals every day, alongside the health services and household items already being provided,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

The fighting on the Ethiopian side of the border stems from a territorial dispute between the Oromia and Somali regional administrations, aggravated by the killing of a 13-year-old girl in an area administered by the Somali regional administration.

The U.N. refugee agency said it was “on the ground” with other agencies and humanitarian partners “to support the national and local emergency response”.

Local leaders in Kenya’s Marsabit County expressed concern that the influx could overwhelm communities hosting thousands of those fleeing and appealed for support.

The violence has raised security concerns on the Kenyan side of the border, with police reporting three incidents involving stray bullets in Moyale last week.

Over the weekend, political leaders from Marsabit County warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis that could overwhelm host communities already struggling with food and water shortages worsened by climate change.

The local legislators told journalists they were concerned that the fighting could also spread to the Kenyan side as displaced and aggrieved people cross the border.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday called for an urgent humanitarian response to protect those displaced and ease pressure on host communities.

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AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Associated Press