Rabada strikes early as Bangladesh reaches 91-3 at lunch on 1st day of 1st test against South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Kagiso Rabada took three quick wickets, but Bangladesh fought back to reach 91-3 (26 overs) at lunch on day one of the first test against South Africa on Sunday.

Tanzid Hasan scored 51 not out off 82 balls, while Towhid Hridoy made 23 not out off 43 balls, as the duo added 69 for the fourth wicket to help the touring side recover after a poor start.

Rabada picked 3-16 in a fiery six-over spell that left Bangladesh struggling at 22-3 in 8.5 overs after Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat.

Debutant Mahfijul Islam was caught first ball, edging a wide delivery to third slip as Marco Jansen made no mistake.

Rabada made it two wickets in eight balls as Mominul was caught behind for a seven-ball duck.

Skipper Najmul Shanto scored 12 runs but was undone by a sharp inswinger from Rabada, leaving the top-order in tatters.

The early dismissals brought Hasan and Hridoy together, and they batted out the remainder of the session, first reaching drinks at 37-3.

The second hour of play belonged to Bangladesh as the duo added 50 off 74 balls. More importantly, neither batter gave a sniff to South Africa, especially after Rabada was taken off the attack.

South Africa took the No. 1 ranking after its recent series win at home against Australia but sits second in the World Test Championship table, with New Zealand first. The top two sides will contest the final in June 2027.

Bangladesh is fifth, after losing 1-0 at home to the West Indies.

South Africa made two changes from the side that beat Australia in Cape Town, with Zubayr Humza coming in for David Bedingham while Dane Paterson replaced Gerald Coetzee.

Both Humza and Paterson last played test cricket in 2024.

Bangladesh opted for three seamers in its eleven – Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed – with one spin all-rounder in Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

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